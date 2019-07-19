BEEF expands its Rally™ Footprint with Sturgis® Beef Throw Down event

PIERRE, SD – South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) looks to expand beef demand through a continued partnership with the City of Sturgis as the official meat of the 2019 Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™. The venue allows beef to reach nearly a half million consumers from all over the world throughout the ten- day event scheduled for August 2-11, 2019.

New to the event this year is the “Sturgis® Beef Throw Down.” Join the fun as we travel the beautiful Black Hills area with FoodNetwork professional chef Justin Warner. Warner will be judging destination location restaurant’s signature beef dish alongside designated South Dakota beef producers!

The “Sturgis® Beef Throw Down” judging will take place August 5-7, 2019 with the winner announced at noon MST on August 8th during the 79th Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™ on the Rally™ Point Stage. The winning restaurant will receive a trophy to display in their establishment as well as team slot in the Sanford International Senior PGA Pro-Am tour taking place September 18-19, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD.

“We really wanted to expand our footprint with the Rally this year so we worked alongside the City of Sturgis in the development of the “Sturgis® Beef Throw Down,” states Suzy Geppert, SDBIC Executive Director. “We know that one of the main draws for Rally attendees is the beauty of the Black Hills in western South Dakota and many of them spend a lot of time on their bikes touring. We wanted to be able to allow attendees the ability to incorporate beef into their experience so we established an opportunity to do just that.”

Rally attendees will have an opportunity to take an optional “Sturgis® Beef Throw Down” tour. Attendees will start when they check in at the Sturgis® headquarters where they will be given a Sturgis® Beef Throw Down Passport that contains all participating restaurants. Attendees will then travel to participating restaurants and purchase the signature beef dish at each location on the map. The restaurant will stamp the passport to confirm the signature beef dish was ordered. Participants bring the stamped passport back to Rally™ Point for a chance to win one of five prize packages that include $100 up to $500 in Beef Bucks alongside beef swag! Attendees must have a minimum of three destination locations stamped to qualify for entry! Passports may also be downloaded at sdbeef.org.

Participating restaurants include Red Rock in Wall, Alpine Inn in Hill City, FLYT in Deadwood, Baker’s Bakery & Café in Custer, Country Side Grill in Rapid City, T-Grille in Deadwood, Knuckle in Sturgis, Loud American in Sturgis, Sliders Bar & Grille in Rapid City and Vertex Sky Bar in Rapid City.

The SDBIC will once again participate in the Mayor’s Ride and the VIP Social on Monday August 5th as a sponsor of the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™.

For more information please visit http://www.sdbeef.org or follow us on Facebook!

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council