Beef Headlines the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is excited to announce their participation in the 81st Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, August 6th – 15th in Sturgis, South Dakota. Motorcyclists and attendees from all over the United States will make their way to Beef Country for one of South Dakota’s largest events of the year.

South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers will be highlighted at several different sites throughout this year’s event. Educational banners will allow Sturgis attendees to learn more about beef’s story, along with videos showcasing some of South Dakotas beef farmers and ranchers. The SDBIC is also sponsoring the Mayor’s Ride taking place on Saturday August 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and incorporate a thank you campaign into the event as South Dakota’s Highway Patrol and the troopers that serve the states will be provided a thank you snack pack with beef jerky and served a ribeye steak at their base camp.

The annual Beef Throwdown will consist of a main street Burger Battle that will take place on the Harley Davidson Stage, downtown Sturgis on August 13, 2021 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The Burger Battle will feature five teams that will pair Sturgis VIP Sponsors with South Dakota’s Beef Farmers and Ranchers and Media Partners as they battle for their chance to be the 2021 Beef Throwdown champions. SDBIC Celebrity Chef, Justin Warner will be onsite to help host and judge this year’s Burger Battle alongside two of our best former Throwdown Chefs representing Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company & Pounding Fathers restaurant and the Alpine Inn. Attendees can also join in the fun as a “cattle call” contest will be incorporated. Attendees can sign up to participate at the event for a chance to win 1 of 3 Napoleon Travel Grills that will be given away to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.

SDBIC Executive Director, Suzy Geppert is excited about beef’s involvement in this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally – “We have a great line up of activities for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and we are excited to help provide education to consumers on the importance of beef in a whole plate diet and have a little fun along the way as we highlight our ranch communities and South Dakota’s hard working beef farmers and ranchers.”

The newest campaign from the SDBIC called “Travel South Dakota” will be in four Official Beef Stop restaurant locations throughout the Black Hills. This campaign sheds light on several South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers as they share their family’s ranching history and highlight their local communities. These stories and more can be found on the South Dakota Beef Blog! Official Beef Stop Restaurants include – The Knuckle Saloon (Sturgis, SD), Mt. Rushmore Brewing/Pounding Fathers (Custer, SD), Alpine Inn (Hill City, SD) and Bokujo Ramen (Rapid City, SD).

We encourage everyone to come out and learn more about South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers and their efforts in bringing a high-quality, real protein to our tables.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org .

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council