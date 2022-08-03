Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day honors active military with free beef picnic

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA), North Dakota Beef Commission and North Dakota CattleWomen joined forces again this year to salute active servicemen and women and their families during the 17th annual Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day July 26 at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, N.D. Nearly 1,400 servicemen and women and their family members enjoyed the great taste of beef during the annual event, which included a free roast beef picnic, kids’ games, roping and door prizes.

“North Dakota beef producers were honored once again to host the Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day,” said NDSA Brand Recorder and event organizer Joan Zimmerman. “It was a fantastic day of serving those who serve us all every day through their commitment to our country and our freedoms.”

North Dakota cattle ranchers showed their appreciation with beef – a delicious, nutrient-dense, versatile product they are proud to raise. “Beef is a perfect choice for our soldiers and others who live an active lifestyle, as it is full of essential nutrients, like protein, iron, zinc and B vitamins and provides bodies and minds with the fuel we need so we can be the strongest versions of ourselves,” said NDSA President Jeff Schafer, a New Rockford, N.D., cow-calf producer and feeder. “The Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day is a great way to share and showcase our product with these heroes, who can advocate for beef wherever their travels take them.”

Approximately 60 cattle-ranching volunteers helped with the event. The meal was prepared by North Dakota State University’s Carnivore Catering.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association