Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day set for July 24

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA), North Dakota CattleWomen and North Dakota Beef Commission will be joining forces again this year to salute active servicemen and women and their families during the 14th annual Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day at the North Dakota State Fair July 24 in Minot, N.D.

The popular event will include a free roast beef picnic for active duty, reserve and National Guard members and their families, along with kids' games, face painting and doorprizes.

The picnic will be located near the Commercial II Exhibit Building on the State Fairgrounds. It begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone.

"North Dakota's cattle ranchers are proud to host the Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day," said NDSA President Warren Zenker, a rancher from Gackle, N.D. "It's a chance to say thanks to our nation's heroes and to give them a great beef-eating experience so they can advocate for our product wherever their travels take them."

Nearly 1,500 servicemen and women and their family members were honored during the Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day last year.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association