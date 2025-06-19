Beef industry will salute military at annual military appreciation day event

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Dakota beef producers will be saluting active-duty military, reserve and National Guard members and their families at the 20th annual Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day during the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, N.D., on July 22. The event is hosted by the North Dakota Beef Commission, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) and North Dakota CattleWomen and will include a free roast beef picnic and children’s activities.

The event will be located near the Commercial II Exhibit Building on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds. The beef meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the food is gone.

“The Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day is a highlight for North Dakota cattle ranchers every year,” said NDSA President Randy Schmitt, a Rugby, N.D., cow-calf producer. “It’s our chance to say thanks and connect with these American heroes and give them a great beef-eating experience.”

NDSA Vice President Tim Erbele, a Streeter, N.D., rancher, said, “Cattle producers recognize the sacrifices members of the military make to help ensure our freedom, and it is an honor to share our product, beef – the fruit of our labor – with them.”

Beef is an excellent source of 10 essential nutrients, including zinc, iron and protein, Schmitt added, “supporting an active lifestyle, whether for athletes, busy families or those on our nation’s front lines.”

For more information about the Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day, call the NDSA at (701) 223-2522 or visit http://www.ndstockmen.org .

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association