BEEF is Back at the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City 

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will place beef center stage at multiple events at the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City. This year’s stock show will take place January 27 – February 4, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota. SDBIC employees, SDBIC Board of Directors and Junior Beef Ambassadors will highlight BEEF to thousands of people throughout the region.

The Beef and Broncs Experience, located in the Rodeo Zone, will provide attendees the opportunity to learn the beef story from pasture to plate including the chance to attend the Beef, Broncs and Wine Pairing Experience at 3 PM MST on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Join SD Beef, Sutton Rodeo, Cask and Cork, and Chef Clark Braun from the Alpine Inn as they welcome special guest Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach, at this year’s event. The Beefy Chili Cookoff takes place on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 12-2 pm MST and will highlight local talent from across South Dakota as they bring their best chili forward. You will also see the Jr. Beef Ambassadors, staff, and ranchers from across the state engaging in many live interviews and events including Rodeo Rapid City! Beef will continue its partnership with Rodeo Rapid City with each performance providing opportunities for attendees to win Beef Bucks!

SDBIC Director Les Shaw states “This year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City is gearing up to be better than ever for the SDBIC, with the Beef and Broncs Experience returning to the Rodeo Zone. Year after year, this event provides many opportunities to spread the beef message and our commitment to care as beef producers and bringing consumers a high-quality protein.”

This year is all about the experience! Whether you attend to reconnect with old friends or taking in the multitude of scheduled events, there is an opportunity for everyone to have an enjoyable time! Stop by the SDBIC booth, located in the Rodeo Zone!

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program. For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org .

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council