Beef Council, SD Hereford partner to serve beef

PIERRE, SD- Beef hits the driving range this fall as the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC), through the Beef Checkoff, partners with Sanford International PGA Tour of Champions in its third year as the official protein. The Sanford International will take place September 7-13, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD with thousands of golf enthusiasts from all over the nation in attendance.

“South Dakota Beef Industry Council has been an incredible supporter of the Sanford International since our inception in 2018,” states Josh Brewster, Tournament Director/Pro Links Sports. “Each year “The Ranch” is our best on-site attraction at the Tournament. 2020 is set to be our best year yet and we are excited for the people of Sioux Falls and this region to experience the Tournament and see all of the great things that the SDBIC is doing for this region”

Beef is highlighted as the premiere protein of the tournament served at the premiere destination oasis, the “Ranch”, located in the 1st, 2nd, 17th, and 18th viewing area. This prime location will offer attendees an opportunity to sit back and relax as they learn about beef’s story from pasture to plate while watching one of America’s favorite past times. While at the “Ranch” onlookers will have the chance to try the 2020 “Signature Ranch Burger.” The Chipotle Ranch Burger features bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and chipotle ranch all topped on a delicious beef burger.

The Sanford International provides an exciting opportunity for the beef community to tell its story, engage with consumers, and answer questions about modern beef production. “Our farmers and ranchers appreciate our beef consumer and their continued support of our product,” states SDBIC Executive Director, Suzy Geppert. “This year we are offering them a chance to win $500 in beef bucks through our Five for Five promotion.” Tournament attendees can join in the fun and enter the Five for Five giveaway promotion through their participation in a mobile scavenger hunt. Answers will be found on promotional displays throughout the ranch. Participants complete the short questionnaire online to be entered to win $500 in Beef Bucks. Drawing will take place at the Grillin’ on the Green event on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6pm. This new event has Food Network celebrity Chef, Justin Warner, and his panel of judges in attendance judging the event as ranchers and media partners throughout the state battle it out at the grill for top honors as the Official Sanford International Burger Battle Champion.

SDBIC partner organizations will have the opportunity to engage with consumers and the Beef Checkoff directly this year as they participate in the Grillin’ on the Green event,” states Geppert. “This event gives us an opportunity to share with consumers that ranching continues to be a family business involving integrity, passion, commitment, and a calling to feed the world.”

SD Beef Breeds Council (SDBBC) along with SD Hereford Association will partner on this event to provide prime ribeye sandwiches to the Pro-Am players, the first responders, and military personnel during the Sanford International. “We look forward to this opportunity every year as it gives us the chance to engage with our consumers as we provide them with a sampling of prime beef and share our pasture to plate story,” states Tammy Mikkelson, Executive Secretary/Treasurer of the SDBBC.

For more information on the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the Sanford International PGA partnership contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call (605) 224-4722. F

–South Dakota Beef Council