Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. gets creative with new ads just in time for the holidays

After letting turkey have its day, beef is back to reclaim the center of the plate for the remainder of the holiday season. Beef. It's What's for Dinner. is giving consumers the tips and recipes they need to make beef the star of those big family meals, all while rolling out the next phase of the iconic brand's re-launch.

"Beef is the one thing that won't be debated this holiday season," said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president, Global Marketing and Research at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the beef checkoff. "Our research shows the most important characteristic when choosing whether to have beef is taste, and 92 percent of consumers say that beef is great tasting. So, as part of our continued relaunch of the Beef. It's What's for Dinner brand, we are highlighting beef's taste advantage through a series of digital ads and content partnerships offering tips on how to make mouthwatering meals and dishes that are sure to please everyone."

Through January, a series of new creative digital advertisements will run on Facebook, Instagram, and through paid search advertising, utilizing the slogan, "Nicely done, beef." The new advertising is meant to appeal to a younger generation by being more edgy and showcasing delicious beef images, while the accompanying verbiage suggests the ways that beef can bring people back to the dinner table. The release of the ads follows the successful first phase of the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. brand relaunch. Phase one, "Rethink the Ranch", tells the stories of the hard-working farmers and ranchers who produce U.S. beef.

Twenty-five years after Beef. It's What's for Dinner. first became a household brand, America's beef farmers and ranchers are inspiring a new generation of millennials to explore their culinary talents and share meals that satisfy. With the re-launch of the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. brand came a new website that serves as a single, comprehensive location for all things beef. BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com is the most complete source for beef inspiration showcasing detailed information on cuts and cookery, a robust collection of beef recipes, nutritional information and an inside look at the lives of the people who raise beef.

“Beef is the one thing that won’t be debated this holiday season.” Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of global marketing and research at the NCBA

In addition to the new website, this holiday season, the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. Facebook page is hosting a "12 Tips for the Holidays" video series Dec. 4 to 15. The series features tips from the Beef It's What's for Dinner Culinary Center chefs on selecting and preparing beef for the holidays.

Recommended Stories For You

"The chefs from the Beef. It's What's For Dinner Culinary Center want to help the average consumer buy, select and prepare the perfect beef meal this holiday season," said Laura Hagen, senior director, Culinary, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the beef checkoff. "With a series of Facebook live events and pre-recorded videos, plus releasing our top five most searched for holiday roast recipes and holiday appetizer recipes, we're helping consumers make sure they have the best holiday with beef."

–NCBA