Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.Helps Consumers Prepare Beef At Home

DENVER, March 20, 2020–The Global Marketing and Research team at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, along with State Beef Councils across the country, are leveraging their extensive library of content, including advertisements, recipes, cooking videos and educational materials about beef nutrition to help consumers while they are home during the pandemic.

“We know consumers are seeking preparation and recipe tips for cooking beef at home,” said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of Global Marketing and Research at NCBA. “The good news is that BeefItsWhatsforDinner.com and our partners with the Federation of State Beef Councils have great recipe ideas, resources and cooking tips that can help consumers as they transition to eating at home more.”

These same recipes and resources are also being provided to food influencers, supply chain partners and the news media to support their efforts to educate consumers about food preparation and healthy eating. Additionally, NCBA, is keeping in close contact with supply chain partners to provide support as they adjust to the current consumer and business environments.

Beef preparation and recipes tips that are being provided to consumers through Checkoff-funded content include:

Recipe Collections – While Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. has many recipe collections, current efforts are focused on sharing recipes that are easy, simple, affordable and kid friendly.

Cooking Lessons – These lessons provide step-by-step instructions and tips for a dozen different cooking methods, from grilling to pressure cooking, these cooking lessons are a great resource for all levels of home chefs.

Beef Safety Information – From beef handling and storage information to preparation guidelines and additional tips, the Beef Checkoff is providing consumers with the information they need for a safe eating experience.

In addition to providing consumers with information and inspiration for preparing beef at home, NCBA is also working on two major consumer promotions to highlight beef’s great taste and nutrition scheduled for this spring and summer. In April, Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. will release three videos with nationally recognized chefs sharing their take on popular dishes that substitute beef for other proteins. A summer grilling promotion is planned to begin Memorial Day and run through Labor Day that will celebrate beef as the center of grilling activities.

As Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. lends consumers a hand when it comes to preparing beef at home through this time of unknowns, farmers and ranchers are urged to follow Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, to see how Beef Checkoff dollars are helping consumers feel confident in choosing and preparing beef and can rest assured that the beef industry is committed to providing safe, healthy, wholesome beef to the food supply.

–Beef Checkoff