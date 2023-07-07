BEEF. IT’S WHAT’S FOR DINNER. PARTNERS WITH POPULAR CHEF FOR LIVE COOK ALONG

Denver, CO (July 7, 2023) – Cookbook author and social media influencer, Shereen Pavlides, will host a live cook along from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Culinary Center, funded by the Beef Checkoff, on Tuesday, July 11 at 4 pm mountain time. Pavlides will showcase beef on her popular Cooking with Shereen Instagram page. She is known for her cooking style and social media teaching method which have earned her a following of more than six million across her Instagram, TikTok and Facebook pages.

Shereen’s followers, as well as fans of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. social media accounts, will be invited to visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com prior to the cook along where they will find a grocery list and all of the details for the event. During the event Shereen will teach her social media audience how to make one of her favorite summer recipes – Jamaican Jerk Skirt Steak with Coconut Rice.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, and manager of the iconic Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand is excited to partner with such a well-known influencer. “Partnering with an influencer like Shereen allows us to tap into a new audience,” said Clark Price, Federation Division Chair for NCBA. “Not only will we be able to re-introduce the brand to thousands of consumers, this is an opportunity to showcase beef’s versatility and encourage and inspire consumers to prepare new beef recipes from the comfort of their very own kitchen.”

To join the cook along make sure to follow Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. on Facebook and Instagram and Cooking With Shereen . And visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com for event details and the grocery list.

–NCBA