Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Training Watertown, South Dakota, Codington County Extension Complex

South Dakota State University Extension will host Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training at the Codington County Extension Complex, Classroom A, in Watertown, South Dakota, on January 16, 2025, from 2-4 p.m.

SD BQA Coordinator Addie Womack, SDSU Extension Livestock Production and Stewardship Field Specialist will teach the course. By becoming BQA certified, producers can uphold consumer confidence in beef, enhance herd profitability through better management, safeguard the public image of the beef industry, and improve the sale of marketed beef.

Refreshments and light snacks will be provided by Agri-Tech. Training will be hosted by Madison, Kovarna, SDSU Extension Beef Nutrition Field Specialist.

For more information, contact Addie Womack: addie.womack@sdstate.edu , 605-995-7378.