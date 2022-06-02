BEEF showcased at Deadwood Rodeo

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) was a proud sponsor of this years Back When They Bucked Rodeo in historic Deadwood, South Dakota on May 29-30, 2022 and the SDBIC was excited to showcase BEEF at this year’s event.

The Back When They Bucked Event gave South Dakota Beef Farmers and Rancher the opportunity to promote BEEF to a wide variety of spectators from South Dakota as well as tourists from across the nation as they attend South Dakota’s #1 sporting event, rodeo. May Beef Month is a great time to kickoff tourist season in the Black Hills and provides Beef Farmers and Ranchers the perfect opportunity to promote their high-quality beef product to consumers from around the nation.

Chairman of the Back When They Bucked Rodeo Committee, Clay Cross explains, “The Western Legacy Foundation partnered with the SD Beef Council to put on the Back When They Bucked Rodeo in Deadwood SD on Memorial Day weekend and it was a perfect match. I’d say just about all of rodeo athletes are fueled by beef, as well as the majority of spectators. The die-hard rodeo fans are already beef lovers, but thanks to The Cowboy Channel televising this high-level event, and the fact that Deadwood attracts tourist from all over the world, our hope was to expand on this love of the product, support or beef ranchers and get the word out to those visiting the Black Hills about the benefits of Beef! “

Beef was showcased in many different ways throughout the event. SDBIC Board of Director and White Owl, S.D., rancher, Les Shaw says “We were excited to bring beef back to the Back When They Bucked event again this year in Deadwood, South Dakota. Memorial Day is a big weekend in Deadwood as it really kicks off our tourist season and this event allows us to showcase beef to thousands of rodeo attendees not only from South Dakota but from around the nation. Many of these people are first-time South Dakota visitors and rodeo goers looking to experience our culture and way of life. This provides us the perfect opportunity to tell our beef story to the consumer with Deadwood being a great location in which to do it.”

SDBIC Executive Director, Suzy Geppert shares insight on the value of events like this, “Tourism and Agriculture play vital roles for our South Dakota economies and in a state where cattle outnumber consumers by over 4 to 1, identifying methods in which to tie them both together is crucial especially when South Dakota tourism reported approximately 13.3 million visitors in 2021. We need to work together to hold up our rural communities, support our farmers and ranchers and take advantage of every possibility to place our product front and center.”

Learn more about the Back When They Bucked rodeo by visiting https://www.deadwood.com/event/back-when-they-bucked/

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org .

–SDBIC