Beef stands strong at the Sanford International PGA Tour of Champions

PIERRE – Beef stood out as a prime destination location at the Inaugural Sanford International golf tournament held at the Minnehaha Country Club Sept. 17-23, 2018. Despite the wet and cold weather earlier in the week, 71,360 spectators found their way to the course where they experienced everything from golf legends to virtual ranch tours and had the opportunity to taste the rich, wholesome, and nutritious flavor of beef!

Spectators came from as far away as Connecticut and Washington state to experience the largest outdoor sporting event in South Dakota history. This was a major draw to the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) with beef being promoted as the official protein of the tournament. SDBIC Executive Director Suzy Geppert states, "We know beef plays a huge role across South Dakota and influences communities as well as consumers all over the world. We loved the opportunity to share the beef message and provide insight into our production practices through the virtual ranch tours. These tours provided a way for attendees to see farms and ranches across the United States through a unique 360° ranch video experience. This gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how high-quality beef is raised".

"The tournament provided an important opportunity to share our beef nutrition messages with athletes as well as the public," states Holly Swee, SDBIC Director of Nutrition, "from a nutrition perspective, beef is a standout protein as it's a high-quality, complete protein containing all the essential amino acids necessary for building and replenishing muscle. Nutrient-rich foods, like beef, should be enjoyed regularly in a balanced diet." A 3-ounce serving of beef provides more than 10 essential nutrients and about half of your Daily Value for protein at around 170 calories per serving.

Collaboration played a key role as the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council partnered with the SDBIC for the Sanford International Senior PGA tour. "Our main objective in this partnership was to showcase South Dakota beef and grow demand," states Beef Breeds Council Executive Sec/Treas., Tammy Mikkelson. "We also wanted the opportunity to share our farm-to-plate story with consumers nationwide and serve a prime cut of beef to a variety of people and this venue allowed us to do that. This direct interaction allowed the growers to share beef stories with consumers that may not normally interact with the farmer and rancher."

Teagan Mason, Frankfort, SD served as the official beef caddy and shared all things beef with

tournament pro Brian Henninger. Brian Kroeplin and Lawrence Weidenbach, Highmore, South Dakota farmers and ranchers, led the preparation efforts as they prepared and served tournament attendees ribeye sandwiches, burgers, and steaks with several other farmers, ranchers, and industry leaders assisting. Volunteers in "The Ranch" tent networked with consumers and shared the virtual tours. WNAX came on board under the tent and conducted multiple live interviews throughout the event.

Recommended Stories For You

"South Dakota beef producers played an enormous role in carrying out the experience," states Geppert. "We want to provide opportunities for our beef producers to engage in as many of our beef council projects as possible. It gives them a chance to experience their checkoff and all it does first hand. We want BEEF to be front and center with the flexibility to adjust as opportunities present themselves and our beef volunteers are crucial components to this success. We cannot thank them enough."

For more information about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council follow us on Facebook or visit http://www.sdbeef.org.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council