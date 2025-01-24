beefSD helps cattle producers ‘raise the steaks’

Class 6 participants of beefSD, which ended in the fall of 2024. (Photo courtesy of Jacey Ellsworth) beefsd-1

Since 2010, 175 participants from more than 100 operations in South Dakota and Minnesota have completed beefSD. The well-established intensive educational program is designed to take beginning beef producers to the next level in beef enterprise management. Over the two-year program, producers from a diverse range of ages and operation sizes are shown every step of the beef industry from conception to consumption.

“The goal is to get participants more aware of what’s going on and their impact on the entire beef supply chain,” said Erin DeHaan, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist.

Class 6 participants at the beefSD Grazing Workshop. (SDSU Extension photo) beefsd2

Nearly 96% of past participants are better able to adapt to industry changes. Over 85% of producers stated their current financial situation is better thanks to what they learned in beefSD.

“It’s very rewarding,” DeHaan said. “We want to see everybody individually succeed.”

Stacy Hadrick, SDSU Extension Associate and beefSD Coordinator, stated these producers represent more than 270,000 acres of land. Participants have reported extending grazing seasons through enhanced rangeland management and improved carcass quality from making changes to their herd genetics.

“That’s what’s amazing about this program, is we’ve set them on a path that you have no idea where it will lead,” said Hadrick. “We have so many success stories.”

Jim Bob and Jacey Ellsworth visited Poky Feeders in Kansas as part of beefSD’s Class 6. (Photo courtesy of Jacey Ellsworth) beefsd-3

Jim Bob and Jacey Ellsworth, cow/calf producers from Wasta, completed class 6 of beefSD in the fall of 2024. After completing beefSD, they decided to try retaining ownership and feeding several steers until they were ready to be marketed.

“I feel like it’s just the beginning,” Jacey said. “We’re processing and taking baby steps of what we want to implement.”

Jacey added they have also started getting more involved in organizations, thanks to beefSD introducing them to a network of groups – something 80% of participants say the program has inspired them to do.

“I think it was 100 percent worth it,” Jim Bob said of the program. “It was really good exposure. They put you in front of so many different people.”

Class 7 started in the fall of 2024 with an added emphasis on precision livestock technologies. Hadrick and DeHaan, along with their team members Krista Ehlert, Logan Vandermark and Amanda Blair, are excited to continue the legacy of the beefSD program.

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the January 2025 edition of Growing South Dakota magazine.