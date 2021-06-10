Before turning out Bulls…

With the traditional bull turnout date for most producers coming in the next couple weeks, the SD Grassland Coalition would like to remind cattle producers that considering a later breeding and calving season may be beneficial. The Coalition partnered with SDSU Extension and others to bring rancher’s stories and experiences related to shifting to later calving dates to improve economics, marketing options, and quality of life. These experiences are captured in a series of You Tube videos, available at the SD Grassland Coalition You Tube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bke3v6 ) and the SDGC website http://www.sdgrass.org . The video series is divided into 5 categories and range from 5 to 22 minutes in length. And viewers can bookmark the site.

The topics range from where and when to calve, herd management, and how later calving impacts family and marketing decisions. When the videos were initially released last spring, feedback from livestock producers was very positive.

As is evident throughout the testimonials featured in the videos, planning is the key ingredient. Check out the videos for first hand experiences that you could consider. For more information, please contact Pete Bauman at SDSU Extension at peter.bauman@sdstate.edu .

–South Dakota Grassland Coalition