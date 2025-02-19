Begger’s Diamond V Ranch Sale

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland



Date of Sale: Feb. 5, 2025



Location: At the ranch, Wibaux, MT



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages:

41 Fall bulls $8,634

104 Spring bulls $6,857

7 Angus bulls $4,928





The 49th annual bull sale for Beggers Diamond V Ranch showcased some of the top genetics and quality you can find. Bulls built for ranchers, by ranchers, so they can count on the traits that result in the most profit.

Top sale honors went to lot 42, this RFS HEYDAY H48 son brought a final bid of $18,000, and is headed to John Clemmons, Fairplay, MO.

Lot 43 brought $17,500 from Dan Miller, Raleigh, ND



Lot 5 is going to Hazard, NE with Greg Jager for $16,000

