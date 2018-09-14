Beginning Sheep Producer Clinics Set for Hettinger, Fargo Sept. 22-23

New shepherds will have an opportunity to learn more about managing sheep during a clinic Sept. 22 at North Dakota State University's Hettinger Research Extension Center or Sept. 23 at the NDSU Sheep Unit in Fargo.

The Hettinger clinic starts at 10 a.m. Mountain time. It's a joint effort of NDSU Extension, the Hettinger center and the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association, which is sponsoring lunch. Clinic participants also will be able to tour the Hettinger Research Extension Center's sheep facilities.

Topics that will be covered during the Hettinger clinic are:

Sheep nutrition

Sheep economics

Ewe and lamb health

Recommended Stories For You

Lambing barn management

"Sheep production allows for a lower-input initial cost for young and entrepreneurial producers to get involved with agriculture," NDSU Extension sheep specialist Travis Hoffman says. "Whether you wish to start with sheep on a small acreage or expand and diversify with sheep to graze with cattle on an existing livestock operation, there are opportunities in today's market."

The Fargo clinic starts at 1 p.m. Central time. The clinic offers expert presenters and a Sheep Unit tour that includes the fall-lambing ewes.

Topics that will be covered during the Fargo clinic are:

Artificial insemination

Breeding soundness exams

Lambing barn management

Ewe health and nutrition

"The enthusiasm for sheep raising in North Dakota and Minnesota continues to expand with new producers, and producing lamb and wool is a great way to expand existing operations," Hoffman says. "NDSU Extension is excited to offer real-world applications and tours to help people grow with their sheep operations."

Registration for the clinics is free of charge. The registration deadline is Sept. 21.

For more information or to register, contact Hoffman at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension