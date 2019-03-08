Behind the Chutes with Clayton Backhaus

Name: Clayton Backhaus

Age: 18

Family: Troy Backhaus, Tammy Backhaus, Colton Backhaus my sister used to do it and was a rodeo queen, now she's a mom.

Hometown: Bismarck, ND

School: Legacy High School

Rodeo Events: Team Roping, Steer Wrestling and Tie Down

Recommended Stories For You

What is your future in the sport of rodeo? Pro. I will college rodeo in Casper, WY. While getting my business degree. I already bought my first business, called Backhaus Blacktop Repair.

What is your ultimate goal as you continue competing in rodeos? To compete at the NFR with my brother.

Favorite aspect of rodeo? The challenge. The highs and lows. Riding great horses.

Best rodeo memory? When I won a Polaris Ranger at a team roping. I was roping the heels, but I'm more of a header.

Notable achievements in the sport? Qualified for nationals every year since I was in 6th grade; was Rookie of the Year in Jr. High and High School Rodeo. Missed being State Champion Header last year by 1 point and it came down to the short go and my heeler missed. Winning the Razor.

Tell us about your horse: I have several that I ride. But the one I head on is a 9 year old grandson stallion out of Dash for Cash. He has a huge engine and you would not know he is a stud when we are all sitting by each other waiting to rope.

Favorite horse and why: I like using horses and I like Scooter, the steer wrestling horse that a lot of guys ride because he is from North Dakota and he is great in the box and gives every dogger a good shot.

Have you attended any rodeo schools? If so, which ones? Several Paul Tierney, Tyler Schau, Joe Beaver, Nick Sartain, Jessie Fredrickson and I was accepted at the one in Texas that Cash Meier puts on. Those are the ones I can think of off the top of my head.

Who are your role models/mentors? My brother mostly. Really anyone who is willing to share what they know with me.

What do you like to do when you're not competing? Rope and work at my business.

What is your warm-up song before competing? I have lots of them.