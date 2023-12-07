Behnam praises US Cattlemen, plans committee meeting, AgCon

In a speech to the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam praised the group for its activism on competition policy and announced plans for the commission’s Agricultural Advisory Committee to meet on December 14 , as well as an AgCon event in Overland Park, Kan., in April.

“You are leaders,” Behnam told the USCA. “Your commitment to the economic stability and sustainability of U.S. cattle production not only impacts the prices American consumers pay for beef, but determines the livelihood of families around the country whose businesses, operations, and occupations directly serve and support the industry.”

“I especially want to recognize that among your key initiatives is focusing on the future of our nation’s cattle industry,” Behnam said.

“Continued concentration in parts of the value chain creates significant challenges for producers like yourselves. It is incumbent on all of us to ensure that markets remain fair, transparent, and have healthy competition, which will ensure competitive prices for ranchers and consumers.”I have worked closely with our partners at USDA over the past few years on this issue, and as a member of President Biden’s Competition Council, will continue to engage with colleagues in Washington for competitive livestock markets,” he said.

“Ultimately, competitive, transparent markets mean healthier and stronger derivatives markets, which are key to effective risk management and fair pricing.”Behnam added, “At the December 14th meeting of the commission’s Agriculture Advisory Committee (AAC), which I sponsor, we will be building on earlier discussions focused on education and access to futures markets, and discuss geopolitical and sustainable issues impacting the future of agriculture.”

“Though we are finalizing the agenda, we anticipate that one or more speakers from the many centers and institutes at Cornell University that provide resources and expertise on agriculture will lead a panel on a range of topics we anticipate may include the use and future of AI, especially as it relates to food security and data.”Other topics of discussion will include margin and its impact on market participants and an update from USDA on global events and their impact on U.S. futures markets, market logistics, and prices. These remarks will include a segment on the cattle markets.”

“Also coming soon will be a press release announcing AgCon 2024 set for April 11-12 in Overland Park, Kansas,” Behnam said.”The CFTC and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University will jointly host this third AgCon — and the first since 2019. The conference brings together federal and state government officials with agribusiness and academia to discuss topics of high priority to America’s farmers and ranchers.”

–The Hagstrom Report