Bell Simmental Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 3, 2025

Location: Bell Ranch near Fordville, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

88 Bulls: $7,082

14 Reg. Bred Heifers: $3,839

414 Com. Bred Heifers: $3,265

Bell Simmentals held their ninth Annual Production Sale at their ranch on Feb. 3. A standing room only crowd was on had to support the Bell outfit. The offering was impressive with big rugged rancher type bulls and close to 450 bred heifers. Congratulations on all your hard work and for having a great sale.



Top Selling Yearling Bulls:

LOT 8: $16,000; Bell Witness M115; son of Black Gold Witness 210J x Bell Miss Colorado H17. Sold to Tracy Burgod of Ipswich, SD.

LOT 5: $13,500; Bell Witness M29; son of Black Gold Witness 210J x Bell Miss Delta J65. Sold to Dusty Kunkel of New Salem, ND.

LOT 2: $13,000; Bell Witness M86; son of Black Gold Witness 210J x Bell Miss Colorado H16. Sold to Robert Ellingson of Britton, SD.



Top Selling Two Year Old Bulls:

LOT 60: $15,000; Bell Oklahoma L251; son of RKTS Oklahoma 64J x Bell Miss Ash Riddler J157. Sold to Thorsgard Cattle Co. of Northwood, ND.

LOT 61: $12,500; Bell Black Market L187; son of KWA Black Market 46J x Bell Miss Bomber G101. Sold to Thorsgard Cattle Co. of Northwood, ND.

LOT 63: $11,000; Bell McDavid L167; son of Springcreek McDavid 46G x Bell Miss KWA Riddler H77. Sold to Neil Schell of Towner, ND.

Sale host Travis Bell gives the opening remarks.

