Belle Fourche FFA fundraiser Feb 22
The Belle Fourche FFA Alumni will hold a scholarship fundraiser Feb. 22 at 5:30 pm, at the Branding Iron in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
This appetizers and drinks social will help raise money for scholarships and give individuals or businesses a chance to support the contests, help coach teams, or become affiliate members to help support the chapter.
