Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Fall Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Aug. 30, 2019

Location: Belle Fouche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche , SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Horse Sale Highlights

Lot 22 at $17,250 KS Sally Lil Buck Dob 5-27-2010, Hollywood Chuckles x Wee Willywood, consigned by Britta & Tyle Theil, sold to Linda and Casey Hunter

Lot 29 at $16,500 JST Hollys Colonel Dob 4-11-2012, Doc Hollywoods Last x Colonels Majorett, consigned by Jana and Paul Greimsman, sold to Chad Johnson.

Lot 31 at $15,750 Wesleys Hot Coffee Dob 5-22-2012, Coffee Black and Hot x Diamond Five Wesley, consigned by Lindsey and Levi O’Keffee sold to Pine Gilbert.