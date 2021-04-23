Belle Fourche to hold auctioneer contest
Belle Fourche Livestock Market will host the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneer Championship contest April 29, 2021.
Five judges, Kevin Larson of Aberdeen Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota; Doug Jaggers, Rushville, Nebraska, a former Belle Fourche Livestock auctioneer; Corbitt Wall, market analyst with DV Auctions, Kyle Shobe, past LMA champion from Lewiston, Montana and Duke Hobbs, will judge the contest, said a Greater Midwest spokesperson.
The contestants include:
Zach Ballard, Mt. Vernon, South Dakota
Colt Berger, Milford, Iowa
Cory Craig, Taylorville, Illinois
Michael Cunningham, Moberly, Missouri
Quest Flesner, Hannibal, Missouri
Cody Hanold, Brighton, Illinois
Jade Harper, Rapid City, South Dakota
Jack Harrison, Auxvasse, Missouri
Brett Heath, Colome, South Dakota
Marcus Kent, Dunnellon, Florida
Terry Moe, Watford City, North Dakota
Kyle Mueller, Bagley, Wisconsin
Mark Oberholtzer, Loyal, Wisconcin
Ross Parks, New Concord, Ohio
Luke Schubert, Brainerd, Minnesota
Shawn Silverberg, Fort Collins, Colorado
Wade Quiggle, Wray, Colorado
According to Belle Fourche Livestock Owner Baxter Anders, the contestants will sell cattle all day at the salebarn. They will kick off with weigh ups at 9 am, followed by bred cows and pairs at noon. A bull sale at 1 pm will not be a part of the contest. Then the contest will resume with about 3,500 head of feeder cattle at around 2 p.m.
Initial command, opening and proper use of the microphone; voice quality, clarity and auctioneer chant; appearance, sale and salesmanship; expedition of sale and bid catching, and overall approval are the criteria the judges will consider. The first, second and third place auctioneers will receive a belt buckle.
The winner will be announced at the end of the sale, and spectators are welcome, he said.
Anders is excited to host the event. “We have some of the premier feeder cattle around for them to sell. It will be a good day with a lot of action,” he said.
2001, Jon Schaben, Dunlap, Iowa
2002, John Korrey, Iliff, Colorado
2003, Lynn Langvardt, Clay Center, Kansas
2004, Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
2005, Ty Thompson, Billings, Montana
2006, Matt Lowery, Burwell, Nebraska
2007, Brian Little, Wann, Oklahoma
2008, Tom Frey, Creston, Iowa
2009, Mike Nuss, Minitare, Nebraska
2010, Russele Sleep, Bedford, Iowa
2011, Randy Searer, Savage, Montana
2012, Brandon Neeley, Southside, Alabama
2013, Don Helberg, Gering, Nebraska
2014, Brennen Jack, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
2015, Jerick Miller, Leon, Iowa
2016, Jared Miller, Leon, Iowa
2017, Justin Knutson, Decorah, Iowa
2018, Kyle Layman, North Platte, Nebraska
2019, Tim Yoder, Montezuma, Georgia,
2020, Wade Leist, Boyne City, Michigan
