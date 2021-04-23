Belle Fourche to hold auctioneer contest

Belle Fourche Livestock Market will host the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneer Championship contest April 29, 2021.

Five judges, Kevin Larson of Aberdeen Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota; Doug Jaggers, Rushville, Nebraska, a former Belle Fourche Livestock auctioneer; Corbitt Wall, market analyst with DV Auctions, Kyle Shobe, past LMA champion from Lewiston, Montana and Duke Hobbs, will judge the contest, said a Greater Midwest spokesperson.

The contestants include:

Zach Ballard, Mt. Vernon, South Dakota

Colt Berger, Milford, Iowa

Cory Craig, Taylorville, Illinois

Michael Cunningham, Moberly, Missouri

Quest Flesner, Hannibal, Missouri

Cody Hanold, Brighton, Illinois

Jade Harper, Rapid City, South Dakota

Jack Harrison, Auxvasse, Missouri

Brett Heath, Colome, South Dakota

Marcus Kent, Dunnellon, Florida

Terry Moe, Watford City, North Dakota

Kyle Mueller, Bagley, Wisconsin

Mark Oberholtzer, Loyal, Wisconcin

Ross Parks, New Concord, Ohio

Luke Schubert, Brainerd, Minnesota

Shawn Silverberg, Fort Collins, Colorado

Wade Quiggle, Wray, Colorado

According to Belle Fourche Livestock Owner Baxter Anders, the contestants will sell cattle all day at the salebarn. They will kick off with weigh ups at 9 am, followed by bred cows and pairs at noon. A bull sale at 1 pm will not be a part of the contest. Then the contest will resume with about 3,500 head of feeder cattle at around 2 p.m.

Initial command, opening and proper use of the microphone; voice quality, clarity and auctioneer chant; appearance, sale and salesmanship; expedition of sale and bid catching, and overall approval are the criteria the judges will consider. The first, second and third place auctioneers will receive a belt buckle.

The winner will be announced at the end of the sale, and spectators are welcome, he said.

Anders is excited to host the event. “We have some of the premier feeder cattle around for them to sell. It will be a good day with a lot of action,” he said.