Ben Anderson punches ticket to San Angelo Rodeo Finals

Photo by Pic Andersen.

Screenshot2023_04_14_130215

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ben Andersen is in the midst of what might be his best season of ProRodeo so far.



The Eckville, Alberta, saddle bronc rider is sitting fifth in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with more than $48,000 already won throughout the winter and spring. Andersen gave himself a shot at another payday on Thursday night at the San Angelo (Texas) Rodeo.



His 84.5-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Django pushed him inside the top 12 of the first round, which qualified the Canadian to Friday night’s finals at the Foster Communications Coliseum. He said the ride provided a challenge as soon as the gate swung open.



“He was a hopping sucker that’s for sure,” said Andersen, 23. “The rear out right out of the chute wasn’t in the gameplan, I don’t think he does that very often. For some reason I decided to nod my head when he was looking in, but regardless it was fun.”



He said he didn’t know much about the horse going into the ride, but it was one that excited him enough to hop on a flight from Canada to San Angelo, Texas.



“I didn’t know a ton about the horse, but I saw Sage (Newman) got on him for a re-ride the other day and it went good,” he said. “So, I thought you know what I’ll book a flight and get down there and get on him. I’m sure glad I did.”



Andersen has four rodeo wins under his belt in 2023, with an opportunity for No. 5 on Friday night. His latest victory came at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss., Feb. 19. He believes it’s the best start to a season he’s had in the sport.



“It’s for sure the best winter I’ve had in my career,” Andersen said. “I feel really dialed in right now. Most winters I always feel like I’m not getting on enough horses without a rodeo every week.



“But this year I’ve just felt confident in my riding and my body is feeling really good. So, I’ve just been rolling with that momentum and I’m excited to finish things off here in San Angelo. Then see what the summer run has in store for me.”



The San Angelo Rodeo concludes on Friday, April 14. The action starts at 8:30 (ET) and will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App.

