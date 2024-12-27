Beneficial ownership information requirement on hold again

With several back-and-forth court rulings, the current status of the “Corporate Transparency Act” is this: businesses are NOT required to register their beneficial ownership information with the U.S. Treasury Department. But readers are encouraged to keep abreast of news alerts with potential changes likely in this ongoing legal battle.

As TSLN originally reported, the federal government had been calling on all s-corps and llcs to register with the government or face stiff fines after Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the Journal of Accountancy, under the CTA, P.L. 116-283, which Congress passed in 2021 as an anti-money-laundering initiative, reporting companies “must disclose the identity of and information about beneficial owners of the entities. For new entities incorporated after Jan. 1, 2024, reporting companies must also disclose the identity of “applicants” — defined as any individual who files an application to form a corporation, limited liability company, or other similar entity.”

The requirements are imposed by the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and enforced by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

But as of press time, the current court ruling places a hold on the reporting requirement.

Here is a timeline of events:

Jan. 1, 2024: Corporate Transparency Act goes into effect. Many U.S. small business owners are required to file corporate transparency reports with beneficial ownership information.

Dec. 3, 2024: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a nationwide preliminary injunction barring the enforcement by the US government of the Corporate Transparency Act.

Dec. 23, 2024: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stayed the nationwide preliminary injunction barring the U.S. government’s enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and its rule requiring the reporting of “beneficial ownership information” (BOI) that had been issued by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on December 3. (This re-instated the reporting rule with a new deadline: Jan. 13, 2025.)

Dec. 26, 2024: US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on December 26 issued an order vacating its stay of the Texas federal district court’s preliminary nationwide injunction barring the US government’s enforcement of the CTA. As a result, the government is again prohibited from enforcing the CTA and its beneficial ownership information reporting rule. (Result: the reporting requirement is once again on hold.)

TSLN will continue to provide updates on this issue in the weekly paper and online at tsln.com