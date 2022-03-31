Benefit for Mace, 4-H rodeo deadline, clinics and schools, geld those colts

Some in the region got some wonderful rain and snow this week. It was accompanied by a high wind, but it is March, so not unusual. We are all grateful for moisture, even if cold. Hopefully the next round will just be rain.

There’s going to be a benefit for Mace Luckett on April 9, at the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche, S.D. Mace is the behind-the-scenes guy at many events in the region, from ropings to barrel races. He might be up all night preparing the ground at a barrel race, then be there all the next day keeping it good. He’s been the flagger at many events, always doing his job to the best of his ability. Without people like Mace, no event could even be held. Mace recently suffered five mini strokes. As a result, his left hand and arm are impaired. Expenses add up fast and recovery isn’t over yet. So, there’s going to be a free will donation supper and silent auction starting at 5 p.m., with a live auction at 7 p.m. If you have something you’d like to donate to the auctions, please contact Wyatt at 605-641-1267, Denise at 605-440-2228 or Whitney at 605-730-2552. As always, your prayers for his full recovery would be most welcome.

You S.D. 4-H rodeo contestants, be sure and get your 2022 paperwork in to the state office before May 1.

I’m a big advocate for going to clinics and schools to learn how better to do your event or craft. I promote a lot of those rodeo schools so that young folks can get a good, solid foundation on their event. That’s why you see so much in here about all of the above, well ahead of the clinic or school so you can get your name on the list before the school is full.

That said, the Harding County Saddle Bronc Riding clinic will be May 139 a.m., at the Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D. Instructors are Jesse Bail, Jake Costello and Rollie Wilson, plus top pickup men to help teach how to utilize them. All aspects of bronc riding, basics to finesse, will be taught and are open to all levels. The clinic is $125. For info or to sign up, you can send a Facebook message to Jesse Bail, or call/text 419-392-4595. Lodging can be reserved at the Tipperary Lodge in Buffalo, 605-375-3721.

This next clinic will fill really fast, so don’t lollygag around about signing up. The Dane Kissack-Jay Mattson calf roping and breakaway clinics will be May 31-June 2 at Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. There are 16 spots in each clinic. Call or text Dane at 605-645-8298.

The Cody Ward Ranch Sorting Clinic will be May 27, 5:30 p.m., at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Cost is $100, supper provided. They’re taking 12 riders with a $50 non-refundable deposit required. To reserve your spot, call 307-660-9501 or 307-660-8466.

You need to mark these on your calender! Show dates for the GiddyUp Open Horse Club are set. First off will be the Hairy Horse Show on April 30. Western Dressage Show will be May 7 and Oct. 1, then Open Horse Shows will be June 4, July 16, Sept. 10. All the shows will be held at Thunder Horse Stables, 3315 S. Valley Drive, Rapid City, S.D. Overnight stalls are avilable by contacting Kathleen Kroeger at 605-209-8725. To enter the shows on-line, go to http://www.giddyupopenhorseclub.com .

There’s going to be a FREE Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School May 18-19 at Ogallala, Neb. Call Tom for more info at 605-218-1954.

The Black Hills Spring Classic Horse Show will be May 7-8 at the Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. It’s both an Open and Arabian Value Show. There will be Jackpot and fun classes for both western and English riders. Entries must be postmarked by april 25. Go to the Facebook group Region 6 Trail Creww for the entry forms. Yes, Creww has two w’s.

It’s getting to that time of year when you probably ought to be splitting up your stud and filly yearlings. Also, it’s a good time to be getting those stud colts gelded so they can be turned out when the time comes without any worries. I’ve ridden several horses that were sired by yearlings studs, and a friend of mine rode one that was a result of a yearling stud colt breeding his own mama because they’d run together too long. So, it can happen. It will also make your colts better citizens if their brains are on grazing and not snorting at the fillies.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. It’s cold up on this old ridge so I think I’ll get out of the wind. Have a great week, be careful out there, and please, please, pray for our nation and for rain. God bless America.

> Faith High School Rodeo Team Steak Feed and Auction, April 7, VFW, Faith, S.D. > Brandee Wardell Barrel Clinic, April 7-8, NDSF All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D. > Mace Luckett Benefit Supper and Auctions, April 9, 5 p.m., Branding Iron, Belle Fourche, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, April 9, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Belle Fourche Roundup Barrel Jackpot, April 9, BF Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Jane Melby Barrel Clinic, April 9-10, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Jane Melby Barrel Clinic, April 9-10, Lander, Wyo. > Marilyn Randall Ranch Riding Clinic, April 10, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Kalona Draft Horse and Carriage Sale, April 11-12, Kalona Iowa > Brandee Wardell Barrel/Pole Clinic, April 11-12, Lazy Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D. > Bothwell Bull Riding and Bullfighting School, April 14-16, Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > Annual Harding Co. Bulldogging School, April 15-16, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. > Paul Tierney Calf Roping and Breakaway Clinic, April 15-16, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 16, Buffalo Livestock, Buffalo, Wyo. > Belle Fourche Roundup Grounds Barrels, Breakaway, Calf Roping, April 16 and 30, Belle Fourche, SD > 36th Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School, April 22-24, Korkow Ranch, Pierre, S.D. > Kirk Hall Working Cowhorse Clinic, April 23-24, Thermopolis, Wyo. > John Forbes Bronc Riding School, April 29, Kaycee, Wyo. > Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, April 29-30, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > Spring Catalog Horse Sale, April 30, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb. > SD NBHA Barrel Race, April 30, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Gillette H.S. Rodeo Club barrel and pole jackpot, May 4, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Black Hills Spring Classic Horse Show, May 7-8, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. > Jake Barnes/Clay O’Bryan Cooper Team Roping School, May 7-8, Rock Springs, Wyo. > Harding Co. Saddle Bronc Riding Clinic, May 13, 9a.m., Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, May 14, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Race For The Range Jackpot Barrel Race, May 14, Stark Co. Fairgrounds, Dickinson, N.D. > Shannon Lakner Memorial NVRHA-WY Show, May 14-15, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > FREE Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, May 18-19, Ogallala, Neb. > World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 19-20, Miles City, Mont. > Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 22, Bowman Livestock, Bowman, N.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 24-25, Buffalo, S.D. > Cody Ward Ranch Sorting Clinic, May 27, 5:30 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Clinic, May 27-29, Spearfish, S.D. > Cowgirl Up Women’s Ranch Rodeo, May 28, Hamilton, Mont. > 13th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale, May 28, Newcastle, Wyo. > Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 29-30, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Elsabe Hausauer Horsemanship Clinic, May 28-29, Schantz Ranch, Glenn Ullin, N.D. > Dane Kissack-Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway school, May 29-June 2, Sturgis, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic, June 2-5, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 3, Parshall, N.D. > Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 6-9, Meteetsee, Wyo. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo.