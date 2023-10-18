Benefits Planned to Assist Area Ranch and Rodeo Families

Bronc Vineyard

Bronc Vineyard, whose dad Toby just died from complications from a horse wreck earlier this year, was diagnosed with leukemia at 15 years old. There are several benefits coming up.

An account has been set up at First Northern Bank under “Bronc’s Battle.” Donations can be made at First Northern Bank or they can be mailed to PO Box 71, Clearmont, WY 82835

BRONC’S BATTLE AUCTION

Saturday, November 11

3 PM at Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo.

We are currently accepting auction items. They may be dropped off at Best in Bloom in Buffalo (401 Fort Street) or mailed to PO Box 71, Clearmont, WY 82835

For Auction questions, please contact Jake Underwood at 307-660-5989

BRONC’S BATTLE RANCH RODEO

Saturday, November 25

Sheridan College Agri Park

We want to give a HUGE shout out to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for making the arena available.

If you are interested in donating prizes to the Ranch Rodeo please reach out.

For Ranch Rodeo questions, please contact Ashlea Bassett at 307-620-5830

https://www.facebook.com/Broncs.Battle?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Zach Ziegler

Zach Ziegler was involved in a horse racing accident in the last race at Columbus Ag Park on 9/30/2023. His horse clipped heels with the horse in front of him. When the horse went down he fell directly on top of Zach then rolled back onto him trying to get up and ended it with stepping on the back of his neck and lower left side when he finally got up.

Zach suffered a brain bleed, severe bruising to the left side of his brain, bruising on the back of his brain, and possible C7 fracture, they have done multiple CT scans and still can’t tell if it’s a new break or old, laceration to his right eye and possible facial fractures (again can’t tell if they are new or old).

He has a traumatic brain injury so only time and Zach can control this healing process. His vitals are good, he has been in stable condition ever since he’s been out of surgery and in ICU.

Zach has a long road to recovery and will be out for months. He will have multiple therapy sessions once released from the hospital, which they have told me it could be weeks or months. Zach is the dad to 4 kids and they need him to heal up quickly. Zach needs all the love, support, prayers and any help he can get right now.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/zachary-ziegler-medical-and-recovery-expenses?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Buum Family Benefit

October 1, 2023 Heaven gained an angel far too soon, but she left behind 3 angels on earth. Ronnie Kay Buum had a smile that would light up any room, something she and her older sister got from their mama. Ronnie’s short life was filled with nothing but love, kindness, and compassion. The kind of life any person would pray for their children to have. She didn’t know the evils and the ugliness of this world, all that she knew is that she was so loved by the best mom, dad, and older sister in the world. Brady and Sami Jo would give anyone their last dollar, shirt off their back, or a roof over their head without a second thought. They are truly angels to this earth and we will never understand why terrible things happen to the best people. We ask everyone to put this beautiful family in your every prayer for the long hard months to come, they are going to need them all to get through this difficult time in life.

If you would like to send a donation you can send to PO Box 124, Watkins, CO 80137. Or reach out to:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551840428850

Thank you for helping us support one of our own rodeo families.