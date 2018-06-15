Paul Berg to receive AMSA’s highest honor

Paul Berg, an associate professor emeritus in North Dakota State University's Animal Sciences Department, will be the 2018 recipient of the American Meat Science Association's highest honor, the R.C. Pollock Award.

Berg will be honored during the association's 71st Reciprocal Meat Conference on June 26 in Kansas City, Mo. The award is named for the first general manager of the National Live Stock and Meat Board.

The association is recognizing Berg for his lasting contributions to the meat industry through his teaching, outreach work, research and service. As a faculty member in the NDSU Animal Sciences Department, he taught generations of student agriculturists about animal and meat science, and advised or co-advised numerous graduate students.

He also co-founded NDSU's BBQ Bootcamp, a short course that introduces participants to different meat cuts and grilling methods, and educates them about using rubs, marinades and seasonings, as well as nutrition and handling and cooking food safely. That program has reached thousands of people.

In addition, Berg is recognized for co-founding Carnivore Catering, an NDSU graduate student organization. The organization is well-known for the top-secret seasoning it uses on beef and pork dishes. The funds Carnivore Catering generates allow its members to attend meetings and events and can help cover educational expenses related to graduation.

His other contributions include serving as a 4-H and FFA livestock and meat judging contest judge in North Dakota and Minnesota for 46 years, a committee member at American Meat Science Association-sanctioned judging contests 64 times and a committee member for the National Meat Animal Evaluation contest 34 times.

"While I am extremely humbled and honored to be recognized as the AMSA's R.C. Pollock recipient, it is the atmosphere of collegiality created at NDSU, from the administration, faculty, staff and graduate students to the undergraduates and alumni, that made this award possible," Berg says. "There were a lot of teams working together with me in academics, outreach, catering and BBQ Bootcamp. I hope everyone involved over the years appreciates their contribution and can take pride in this award."

Berg received his bachelor of science degree from NDSU in 1960. Following his graduation, he joined the Animal Sciences Department and finished his master of science degree and doctorate by 1975. He received the AMSA Intercollegiate Meat Judging Meritorious Service Award in 2007. In 2009, he received the association's Signal Service Award and was named an AMSA Fellow.

"Paul has made a lasting contribution to the landscape of the livestock and meat industry, not only in North Dakota, but throughout the U.S. by his work," says Greg Lardy, Animal Sciences Department head and one of Berg's former students.

"His legacy will be the impact he had on generations of students who have been mentored and developed by him throughout the course of his career," Lardy adds. "I'm particularly grateful for the impact that he has had on me through his advising, coaching and mentoring." F

–NDSU Extension