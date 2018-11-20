Berkovitz announces new CFTC staff hires

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Dan Berkovitz has announced that he has hired Erik Remmler as his chief of staff and Lucy Hynes as his special counsel.

Remmler joined the CFTC in 2010, after 18 years practicing law, and has been serving as deputy director in the CFTC's Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight. In that role, he supervised the branch responsible for registration and compliance of intermediaries including, in particular, swap dealers. He led the day-to-day implementation of swap dealer regulation; drafted numerous regulations and amendments, no-action letters and advisories; and provided guidance to the commission and market participants. He also managed the CFTC's Volcker Rule activities since adoption of the regulations and played leading roles in drafting numerous regulations since adoption of the Dodd-Frank Act relating to swap dealer registration and regulation, mandatory clearing, and the Volcker Rule.

Remmler received a bachelor of arts from the University of Chicago and a law degree from Pace University School of Law.

Hynes has served in the CFTC's Division of Enforcement (DOE) as a senior trial attorney. In DOE, she conducted investigations into potential violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and Commission Regulations, represented the commission in federal district court litigation, and negotiated resolutions with financial institutions and individuals. She also co-chaired the Insider Trading Task Force, where she developed tools to enhance the detection and prosecution of insider trading cases.

Prior to joining the CFTC, Hynes practiced law at Ropes & Gray LLP, where she represented financial firms, public companies, and individuals in private securities litigation and in enforcement matters. She received a bachelor of arts from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the American University Washington College of Law.

