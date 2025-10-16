Bessent talks more Argentine aid; Craig to address ‘farm trade crisis’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



After Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the Trump administration was marshaling an additional $20 billion from banks and sovereign wealth funds to help Argentina make its foreign debt payments, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee and a candidate for the Senate, expressed fury and said she will address farm trade issues at a Minnesota event Saturday with Farmers for Free Trade.

“I thought the Obama administration squandered a very prominent opportunity to bring in and move Latin American countries into the U.S. sphere of influence,” Bessent said at a roundtable event with reporters at the Treasury building, The Washington Post reported. “Governments had swung from left to right and then, through neglect, they swung back hard left again, where many of them are now, but now they’re coming back the other way.”

On X, Craig called Bessent’s statement “a slap in the face” to American farmers.

Farmers for Free Trade announced Wednesday that Craig will join its Motorcade for Free Trade on Saturday in Lakeville, Minn.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT and is open to both in-person and virtual attendance. Registration is required.

-The Hagstrom Report