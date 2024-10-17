Betty Kunesh Cowgirl Legacy Award nominations open

Nominations are NOW OPEN for Art of the Cowgirl’s Fourth Annual Betty Kunesh Legacy Award.

This award was created to honor women like our founder, Tammy Pate’s grandmother, Betty Kunesh. Grandma Betty was a woman who had a deep love of the land, horses, livestock, and the western way of life. She was a hard worker, and a big supporter of her family, friends, and community. She was the true inspiration behind Art of the Cowgirl.

Do you know a woman who embodies the cowgirl spirit? We invite you to nominate her for this special recognition award. The 2025 recipient will be honored during Art of the Cowgirl February 25-March 1, in Wickenburg, Arizona.

To find the nomination form, go to https://artofthecowgirl.com/ , scroll down to “The Betty Kunesh Legacy Award” and click on “Nominate a Cowgirl.”

