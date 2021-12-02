BH Roundup, Rodeo Rapid City honored at PRCA banquet
Below, are the winners at the 2021 PRCA Awards Banquet, Dec. 2 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas.
Nutrena Horses of the Year presented by AQHA
Ima Fresnos Dee “Annie,” owned by Cody Snow (team roping heading)
Nita Win Playboy “Drago,” owned by Logan Medlin (team roping heeling)
Sort of Popular “Paraguaia,” owned by Marcos Costa (tie-down roping)
RBS Badger Tigger “Tigger,” owned by Cole Patterson (steer roping)
Dashing Haze “Tyson,” owned by Curtis Cassidy (steer wrestling)
Famous Lil Jet “Rollo,” owned by Justin and Jordon Briggs (barrel racing)
No Wimpy “Onna,” owned by Shelby Lynn Boisjoli (breakaway roping)
John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year
John Dady
Pendleton Whisky Let ‘Er Buck Stock of the Year
Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies (bareback)
Korkow Rodeos’ Onion Ring (saddle bronc)
Powder River Rodeo’s Chiseled (bull)
Media Award: Excellence in Journalism
Justin McKee, The Cowboy Channel
Media Award: Excellence in Multimedia
RFD-TV, Rural Media Group
Polaris Remuda Awards
Stock Contractor – Calgary Stampede
Rodeo Committee – Red Bluff Round-Up
Hesston Sowing Good Deeds
Burke (S.D.) Stampede Rodeo
Coors Man in the Can
John Harrison
Photographer of the Year
Robby Freeman
Music Director of the Year
Jill Franzen Loden
Clown of the Year
Justin Rumford
Timer of the Year
Molly Twitchell
Michelle Corley
Dress Act of the Year
Bobby Kerr
Comedy Act of the Year
John Harrison
Small Rodeo of the Year
Will Rogers Stampede- Claremore, Okla.
Medium Rodeo of the Year
Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche, S.D.
Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year
Rodeo Rapid City, Rapid City, S.D.
Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year
Pendleton Round-Up, Pendleton, Ore.
Pickup Man of the Year
Matt Twitchell
Bullfighter of the Year
Cody Webster
Announcer of the Year
Garrett Yerigan
Stock Contractor of the Year
Frontier Rodeo
Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Life Achievement
Kay Gay
Secretary of the Year
The late Brenda Crowder
