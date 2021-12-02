BH Roundup, Rodeo Rapid City honored at PRCA banquet

Below, are the winners at the 2021 PRCA Awards Banquet, Dec. 2 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas.

Nutrena Horses of the Year presented by AQHA

Ima Fresnos Dee “Annie,” owned by Cody Snow (team roping heading)

Nita Win Playboy “Drago,” owned by Logan Medlin (team roping heeling)

Sort of Popular “Paraguaia,” owned by Marcos Costa (tie-down roping)

RBS Badger Tigger “Tigger,” owned by Cole Patterson (steer roping)

Dashing Haze “Tyson,” owned by Curtis Cassidy (steer wrestling)

Famous Lil Jet “Rollo,” owned by Justin and Jordon Briggs (barrel racing)

No Wimpy “Onna,” owned by Shelby Lynn Boisjoli (breakaway roping)

John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year

John Dady

Pendleton Whisky Let ‘Er Buck Stock of the Year

Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies (bareback)

Korkow Rodeos’ Onion Ring (saddle bronc)

Powder River Rodeo’s Chiseled (bull)

Media Award: Excellence in Journalism

Justin McKee, The Cowboy Channel

Media Award: Excellence in Multimedia

RFD-TV, Rural Media Group

Polaris Remuda Awards

Stock Contractor – Calgary Stampede

Rodeo Committee – Red Bluff Round-Up

Hesston Sowing Good Deeds

Burke (S.D.) Stampede Rodeo

Coors Man in the Can

John Harrison

Photographer of the Year

Robby Freeman

Music Director of the Year

Jill Franzen Loden

Clown of the Year

Justin Rumford

Timer of the Year

Molly Twitchell

Michelle Corley

Dress Act of the Year

Bobby Kerr

Comedy Act of the Year

John Harrison

Small Rodeo of the Year

Will Rogers Stampede- Claremore, Okla.

Medium Rodeo of the Year

Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche, S.D.

BH Roundup

Courtesy photo

Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Rodeo Rapid City, Rapid City, S.D.

PRCA

Courtesy image

Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year

Pendleton Round-Up, Pendleton, Ore.

Pickup Man of the Year

Matt Twitchell

Bullfighter of the Year

Cody Webster

Announcer of the Year

Garrett Yerigan

Stock Contractor of the Year

Frontier Rodeo

Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Life Achievement

Kay Gay

Secretary of the Year

The late Brenda Crowder