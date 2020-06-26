BH Roundup to host many top competitors

The Black Hills Roundup expects top cowboys and cowgirls in every event, and even many past world champions to compete in one of the best rodeos in the country.

Named the “Medium Outdoor Rodeo of the Year,” last year, the Roundup is pleased to offer top notch entertainment to their community once again this July.

Rodeo chairman Keith Anderson said that in part because there are so many rodeos cancelled, the Roundup is expecting even more contestants than usual.

“Casey Field, Richie Champion, several of the Wrights, Zeke Thurston, local cowboys Shorty Garrett, Lane Schuelke, Teigen Shuelke, Jessie Bail, and so many more will be competing in our performances,” said Anderson.

For the first time, women’s breakaway is offered as an event, and 164 ladies plan to throw a loop.

With 275 barrel racers, and more other timed event competitors than usual, two days of slack – July 1 and 3 will handle the overflow. Steer roping will be on July 2 and 10 am, and rodeo performances are July 1, 2, 3 and 4. The Ranch Rodeo will be June 30.

Tickets are going like hotcakes, he said. And speaking of food, five or six food trucks will be on the grounds in addition to the regular concessions. At least 20 other vendors will offer a variety of shopping options including jewelry, tack and clothing, he said.

There will be no “social distancing” rules, and Anderson encourages all spectators to use their best judgment in respecting those around them.

With a totaly of $150,000 added for payouts, the contestants will be riding for big checks. With so many rodeos cancelled this year, the dollars available to propel cowboys and girls to the National Finals Rodeo are fewer, so the contestants are all hitting the same rodeos. Cody, Wyoming; Killdeer and Mandan, North Dakota, Mobridge, South Dakota and Oakley, Utah are also holding fourth of July PRCA rodeo.