BHSS ®: Ag-Industry Job Fair Returns

Tri-State Livestock News and The Fence Post are hosting their 3rd annual ag-industry job fairs; "HIRED," during the Colorado Farm Show and the Black Hills Stock Show with educational workshops for both job seekers and employers.

The first of the two events will take place Tuesday, January 23 at the Island Grove Bunkhouse during the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley, Colorado, with presentations being held in the 4-H building. Pat Curts with Weld County Employment Services will be presenting a "Job-Seeking Education" workshop at 11 am followed by Judith Barth, Ph.D with Colorado State University Extension presenting a "How to Hire" workshop at 2 pm.

The second event will be held the following week, Wednesday, January 31 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (room 205/206) during the Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City, South Dakota. Keep Farmers Farming (A Division of First Dakota National Bank) will present a "Job-Seeking Education" workshop at 11 a.m. followed by the South Dakota Department of Labor hosting a "Job-Seeking Education" workshop at 1 p.m.

The HIRED events have been successful thus far growing each year with the number of individuals looking to get tips and tricks to the job search, application and interview process while fine-tuning resumes as well as employers looking to find the right employee in a workforce culture that is always changing along with the hiring process. With a growing population, the workforces in agriculture-related areas are essential to U.S. food security, sustainable energy and environmental quality. Making sure employers and job seekers are on the same page is vital.

"The agriculture industry provides jobs for nearly one million workers annually and every operation demands a unique set of requirements, work style and identity," said Kelsey Snyder Ruzicka, HIRED Director. "We hope to provide the valuable tools to help find the right job or employee for unique and individual needs specific to agriculture."

There will be employment vendors and job postings showcasing opportunities available in the ag-industry in a whole new way. The event is free to job seekers and on-site resume writing help will be provided because even the best resume can use a tune-up. Refreshments will be provided.

If interested in participating as an employer or for more details and great benefits to the HIRED event, contact Ruzicka at 877-347-9109 or kesnyder@swiftcom.com for more info.

–Tri-State Livestock News