BHSS All American Sheep Day: Jan. 31

The 2019 BHSS Sheep day goal is to provide a total sheep industry experience for all attendees, whether or not they are sheep producers will not matter.The Northern Plains states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska make up 20% of all the Sheep in the United States.There is a long tradition of sheep production among ranchers in this region and a lot of the sheep industries infrastructure can be found in these states.This includes: Sheep producers themselves, professional sheep shearers, sheep dog trainers, wool warehouses, livestock auctions marketing lamb, feedlots and some small wool mills and lamb harvesting plants.

SDSU Extension is cooperating with the Black Hills Stock Show and sheep industry partners to provide education demonstrations and activities that will interest the producer and public alike.

Activities happening that day:

National Sheep Shearing Championships – 10 am – 3pm

North American Sheep Dog Trials 11 am – 9:30 pm

National Wool Handlers Championships – 10 am – 3pm

Demonstration of the Optical Fiber Diameter Analysis Technology (OFDA) and its applications within the Wool Industry – Amanda Long, North Dakota State University

Presentations on the importance of classing wool to ensure a uniform and marketable wool clip. – Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

Presentations on the value of wool as a textile fiber. – Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

Presentations on the steps to producing a high valued wool clip.- Dave Ollila – SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

Spinner's Circle providing lessons on hand spinning

Demonstrations of combing machines

Lambing time protocol discussions and equipment demonstrations – Heidi Carroll –SDSU Extension –Livestock Stewardship Extension Associate

Sheep Safety and Quality Assurance information and discussions- Heidi Carroll –SDSU Extension –Livestock Stewardship Extension Associate

Three lamb entrées will be on the concessionaire's menu at the Kjerstad Event Center

Numerous sheep industry related booths

Retailers promoting and selling wool and lamb products will be on hand.

A trained sheep dog will be auctioned at 6:30 pm with proceeds to go to the "Make a Wish" Foundation

Shawls created by the Spinner's Circle will be donated to Black Hills Hospice.

If you are interested in participating in any of the events or hosting a booth, Please contact: John Kaiser, Black Hills Stock Show Event Manager at (605) 484-4797 or email: john@blackhillsstockshow.com

Anyone with questions regarding the educational programs contact Dave Ollila at (605) 394-1722 or david.ollila@sdstate.edu

To enter the North American Sheep Dog Trials contact Duane Hofer at (605) 390-7752 or HoferFireStuff@hotmail.com

To enter the National Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships contact Leann Brimmer at (406) 767-5312

or wool-worm@hotmail.com

–BHSS