South Dakota Auctioneer's Association Bid Calling Contest. L to R: 2022 Champion Zach Ballard Presho, SD; 2023 Champion Brad Veurink, Corsica, SD; 1st runner up Lewis Reuer, Bowdle, SD; 2nd Runner up Terry Moe, Watford City, ND; 2022-2023 SDAA President Terry Brick Brandon, SD. SD Auctioneers Association | Courtesy photo

The South Dakota Auctioneers’ Association hosted a bid calling contest Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show.