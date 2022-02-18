BHSS Charolais Sale Results
BULLS
Lot, Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer City, State Poss/Semen Sire
23 $16,000, TC Outer Banks 01J 217 – Cheyenne Charolais Wasta, SD 57791
21 $13,000, TR Mr Outsider 1963J ET 911 – Fox Hollow Farm Catoosa, OK 74015
34 $12,500, White Rose Pixie Direct 029H 209 – Thayler Ranch Lagrange, WY 82221
42 $9,500, TR Mr Turton 0722H ET 910 – R Double Bar Cattle Company Nixon, TX 78140
15 $9,000, VCR Sir Slam Dunk 1182 P 242 – Reich Charolias Belle Fourche, SD 57717
24 $8,250, VCR Sir Slam Dunk 117 P 913 – Scarborough, Marc Hayes, SD 57537
27 $6,500, JM Buster 107 P 205 – Kinsey, Joy Bowman, ND 58623
29 $4,750, WIM Midnight Special 179 – Meckle, Brad Center, ND 58530
30 $4,750, CC SG Jasper 1705 PLD 227 – Greenough Ranch Oelrichs, SD 57763
49 $4,500, JAB Luke Combs 012 195 – Votruba Cattle Company Hemingford, NE 69348
OPEN FEMALES
Lot, Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer City, State Poss/Semen Sire
2 $11,000, OCR Miss Sideline J266 915 – Eaton, Shannon Lloydminster, AB T9V 0Y4, CAN
6X $5,250, GHC Dory 0725 221 – Sylvan, Loren Gothenburg, NE 69138
1X $3,500, CC June Carter 1208 PLD 916 – Caulfield, James Bradley, SD 57217
3 $3,250, LCC Annabelle 2107 195 – Votruba Cattle Company Hemingford, NE 69348
BRED HEIFER
Lot Count Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer City, State Poss/Semen Sire
8 $20,000, TR Ms Outsider 0776H ET 914 – Danley, Gary Washington, PA 15301
