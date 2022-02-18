 BHSS Charolais Sale Results | TSLN.com
BHSS Charolais Sale Results

BULLS

Lot, Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer City, State Poss/Semen Sire

23 $16,000, TC Outer Banks 01J 217 – Cheyenne Charolais Wasta, SD 57791

21 $13,000, TR Mr Outsider 1963J ET 911 – Fox Hollow Farm Catoosa, OK 74015

34 $12,500, White Rose Pixie Direct 029H 209 – Thayler Ranch Lagrange, WY 82221

42 $9,500, TR Mr Turton 0722H ET 910 – R Double Bar Cattle Company Nixon, TX 78140

15 $9,000, VCR Sir Slam Dunk 1182 P 242 – Reich Charolias Belle Fourche, SD 57717

24 $8,250, VCR Sir Slam Dunk 117 P 913 – Scarborough, Marc Hayes, SD 57537

27 $6,500, JM Buster 107 P 205 – Kinsey, Joy Bowman, ND 58623

29 $4,750, WIM Midnight Special 179 – Meckle, Brad Center, ND 58530

30 $4,750, CC SG Jasper 1705 PLD 227 – Greenough Ranch Oelrichs, SD 57763

49 $4,500, JAB Luke Combs 012 195 – Votruba Cattle Company Hemingford, NE 69348

Champ Charolais Bull, Lot 34, $12,500 Consigned by: White Rose Charolais, Purchased by: Thaler Ranch, LaGrange, WY

OPEN FEMALES

Lot, Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer City, State Poss/Semen Sire

2 $11,000, OCR Miss Sideline J266 915 – Eaton, Shannon Lloydminster, AB T9V 0Y4, CAN

6X $5,250, GHC Dory 0725 221 – Sylvan, Loren Gothenburg, NE 69138

1X $3,500, CC June Carter 1208 PLD 916 – Caulfield, James Bradley, SD 57217

3 $3,250, LCC Annabelle 2107 195 – Votruba Cattle Company Hemingford, NE 69348

Champion Charolais Female, Lot 8, $20,000 Consigned by: Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD Purchased by: Gary Danley, Washington, PA

BRED HEIFER

Lot Count Price Name/Desc. D-O-B Buyer City, State Poss/Semen Sire

8 $20,000, TR Ms Outsider 0776H ET 914 – Danley, Gary Washington, PA 15301

