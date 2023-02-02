BHSS Farm Credit Services of America Horse Sale Results

HASHTAG YOURE IT, a 2020 Red Roan Stallion sired by Hashtags out of Freckles And Braces, was consigned by Bruce and Cooper Bebo from Redfield, SD. He left the ring on a record breaking BHSS bid of $70,000 from Kaylee Hieronimus from Ashton, IA.

HorseSaleHASHTAG-YOURE-IT-70000

Another record was shattered at the 2023 edition of the Black Hills Stock Show Farm Credit Services of America Horse Sale in Rapid City, SD. Now into it’s 65th year, the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo continues to be an industry leader and drew large crowds filling the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds for the sale on January 27-28.

Following a daily preview each morning, Auctioneers Steve Friskup from Muleshoe, Texas, and Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, were joined in the auction block by ring announcer Jim Hunt, Faith, South Dakota, as 218 cataloged consignments passed through the sale ring. Gross sales peaked at $2,653,000 with 158 horses actually changing hands and a 2023 Overall Average of $16,791. Superior Livestock Productions once again offered live coverage, internet bidding and online buying options for horsemen from across the nation.

For the second year in a row, the top selling consignment was sired by Hashtags – an NCHA Super Stakes Open Champion, Multiple Futurity and Derby Cutting Champion and NCHA World Finals Open Reserve Champion with LTE of $480,000. Setting a new record for the BHSS Horse Sale, Hashtag Youre It, a 2020 Red Roan Stallion, out of Freckles And Braces, a Bob Acre Doc/CD Olena bred mare with Lifetime Arena Earnings of $50,000+, left the ring on a final bid of $70,000.

The Reserve High Seller sold on the Friday sale was Please Me One Time, a 2018 Black daughter of $20+ Million Sire One Time Pepto by Peptoboonsmal. Her dam was Arc Cat Her Please by Chic Please out of a daughter of High Brow Cat and she commanded a bid of $55,000. The market held strong – three of the top 5 high sellers sold within the last hour on the Saturday sale.

Hutchison HW Brand, represented by Jerrod Eller, once again sponsored the Stallion Row. Here, 22 of the region’s leading stallions were showcased on the east concourse of the James Kjerstad Event Center and then presented in the sale ring prior to the start of the sale each day. Eller presented jackets to the High Selling Consignor and High Selling Buyer each day of the sale.

Now in it’s twelfth year as encouragement for youth living the western lifestyle and helping it to thrive, the Lloyd Rypkema Memorial Quarter Horse Award is presented each year at the Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale. Rypkemas’ Quarter Horse breeding program, strong in the bloodlines of Leo and Three Bars (TB), carries on yet today. Ownership of a 2022 Bay Roan Colt named Frosted Honor Flit (Frosted Redwood x Flit Miss Firewater) and raised on the Open Box Rafter Ranch was presented in the sale ring prior to the Saturday sale to the 2023 recipient Trey Tetrault. A Junior at Kadoka High School, Trey is the 16-year-old son of Tee and Tabitha Tetrault who ranch north of Vetal, South Dakota.

Sale Results

Overall average: $16,791 (2022 – $15,974)

Top 5: $54,000 (2022 – $44,500) – TOP 10: $45,750 (2022 – $38,900)

Gelding Average: $16,341 (2022 – $16,913)

Mare Average: $16,930 (2022 – $13,383)

Stallion average: $41,250 (2022 – $26,420)

Total sales: $2,653,000 (158 Sold) – 2022 – $2,651,750 (166 Sold)

$70,000 – HASHTAG YOURE IT – 2020 AQHA Red Roan Stallion sired by NCHA Super Stakes Champion HASHTAGS by Leading Sire Metallic Cat out of FRECKLES AND BRACES, a Bob Acre Doc/CD Olena bred mare. Consignor – Bruce and Cooper Bebo, Redfield, SD. Buyer – Kaylee Hieronimus, Ashton, IA.

$55,000 – PLEASE ME ONE TIME – 2018 AQHA Black Mare by $20+ Million Sire ONE TIME PEPTO by Peptoboonsmal and out of ARC CAT HER PLEASE by Chic Please (Smart Chick Olena/High Brow Cat). Consignor – Dan Swaney, Moorcroft, WY. Buyer – George Fisher, Hermosa, SD.

$51,000 – BEA MEGA CAT – 2013 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by the All-Time Leading Cutting Horse Sire HIGH BROW CAT out of MAE BEA MARIE, a daughter of Freckles Playboy. Consignor – Max Dougherty (Agent: Myles Kenzy), Iona, SD. Buyer – Kacey Mowery, Gillette, WY.

$50,000 – METALLIC RED STAR – 2017 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by METALLIC RED CAT by Metallic Cat out of LAZY K SHINING STAR (Shining Spark/Cat O Lena 280). Consignor – Triangle T LLC (Audra Crouse), Basin, WY. Buyer – Kacey Mowery, Gillette, WY.

$44,000 – AINT CASH PREFERRED – 2015 AQHA Chestnut Gelding sired by AINT SEEN NOTHIN YET (Frenchmans Guy/Dash Ta Fame SI 113) out of TJS QUICK CASH by Preferred Pay by Dash For Cash SI 114. Consignor – Jeff Anderson, Pierce, NE. Buyer – Monte Drolc, Piedmont, SD.

$40,000 – STRAY WITH ME – 2017 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by HICKORY HOLLY TIME by $20+ Million Sire ONE TIME PEPTO by Peptoboonsmal out of STRAY KATZ (Peptoboonsmal/High Brow Cat). Consignor – Paul & Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD. Buyer – David Williams, Ord, NE.

$38,000 – INFERNO STEP – 2017 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by INFERNO SIXTY SIX (LTE NRHA $166,000) by $9+ Million Sire Gunnatrashya out of WHISPER ABOUT ME by Wimpys Little Step. Consignor – Schmitt Horse Ranch, Holland, IA. Buyer – Duane & Judy Jacobson, Watford City, ND.

$38,000 – JACKED UP N CROMED – 2013 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by NRHA Million Dollar Sire CROMED OUT MERCEDES out of BELLA TORI JAC, a Hollywood Jac 86/Two Eyed Beaver bred mare. Consignor – Kenneth & Susan Thomas, Veteran, WY. Buyer – Ted Thompson, Whitewood, SD.

$37,500 – REY COOL CAT – 2013 AQHA Chestnut Gelding sired by SMOOTH TALKING CAT by Smooth As A Cat out of SMART MISS DUAL REY by Duel Rey out of a Smart Little Lena mare. Consignor – Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, MT. Buyer – Hammel Ranch, Hot Springs, SD.

$34,000 – DIZZY FEET – 2018 AQHA Bay Gelding sired by CATTY HAWK by the All-Time Leading Cutting Horse Sire High Brow Cat out of a Freckles Playboy/Snorty Lena bred mare. Consignor – Paul & Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD. Buyer – Todd Rothleutner, Kilgore, NE.

$33,000 – CROW AT NIGHT – 2018 AQHA Brown Gelding sired by CHARGE ON SHINER (Night Time Shiner/Freckle Charge) out of REBEL ZIPPO by Itza Rebel. Consignor – Dragon Ass Performance Horses (Matthew Wznick), Shepard, MT. Buyer – Bice Ranch, Killdeer, ND.

$31,000 – CIRCLE BAR IMA GUN – 2017 AQHA Gray Gelding sired by PLAYGUN, an All-Time Leading Cutting and Reined Cowhorse Sire by Freckles Playboy and out of UBET IMA BARMAID, a Zack T Wood/High Brow Cat bred mare. Consignor – Schmitt Horse Ranch, Holland, IA. Buyer – Joel Eberhart, Garden City, MN.

$30,000 – GS THUNDERHEAD – 2015 AQHA Bay Gelding sired by FIESTA ROYALE (Royal Shake Em SI 104 x Firewater Fiesta) out of SMART N WRANGLER by Starlights Wrangler. Consignor – Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, SD. Buyer – Jim Graven, Minot, ND.

$29,500 – MR NICS NEW MELODY – 2016 AQHA Bay Gelding sired by NIC THE PLAYER by NRCHA $2+ Million Sire Nic It In The Bud out of a CD OLena bred mare. Consignor – Britt & Kaila Williams, Hammond, MT. Buyer – Jasper & Tara Fanning, Ogallala, NE.

$25,750 – WHITE WRUSHIN – 2013 AQHA Gray Gelding sired by GOLD WRUSH by the late $16 Million Sire WR This Cats Smart out of CATACABANA, a High Brow Cat daughter out of Amanda Stargun by Playgun. Consignor – Britt & Kaila Williams, Hammond, MT. Buyer – Wale Burress, Merriman, NE.

Please Me One Time, a 2018 Black Mare sired by One Time Pepto and out of a Smart Chick Olena/High Brow Cat bred mare commanded a final bid of $55,000 on the Friday sale. Consigned by Dan Swaney, Moorcroft, WY, she sold to George Fisher from Hermosa, SD. Scootemenshootem | Courtesy photos

