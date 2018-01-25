BHSS Foundation names scholarship winners

The Black Hills Stock Show Foundation has announced the 2018 scholarship winners. There were 35 applicants vying for ten scholarships.

BRIANNA BECKLER

Brianna is from Harrold, S.D., and is a senior at Highmore-Harrold High School. She is the daughter of Don and Tracey Beckler. Brianna is class president and is active in basketball, drama (one-act play, out-standing actress award), FFA, rodeo (state qualifier in high school and 4-H), 4-H, National Honor Society, and the United Methodist youth group. Her community service activities include: Sunday school teacher, volunteers at Oahe Incorporated, peer mentor at Highmore-Harrold School, youth group projects, and FACS class projects. Brianna works on the family farm.

Brianna will be attending South Dakota State University to pursue a degree in pre-veterinary medicine and animal science. After attaining her goal of veterinarian, she would like to "return to South Dakota and work at a local business or open her own practice."

PATRICK BROWN

Patrick is the son of Jim & Kathy Brown. He is a senior at Kadoka Area High School. Jim plays football and basketball. He is also active in chorus (All-State: 4 years), school and community musicals, one-act plays, FFA (2016 SD Representative), FCA, and is a class representative. In his community, Patrick is a volunteer for: Punt, Pass, and Kick, middle school football and basketball referee, elementary tutoring program, Days of '76 rodeo & parade (Deadwood), church lector, snow shoveling and mowing for elderly, and more. Patrick is a sought after ranch hand, trains and breaks his own horses, has packed on wagon trains and in the mountains, and has his own handyman service in the Black Hills.

Patrick will attend Gillette College with the goal of becoming an ag educator.

TREW DEJONG

Trew is a Philip High School senior. His parents are Travis and Pam DeJong. Trew is active in choir, band, student council (current president and delegate to National Student Leadership Summit) FCCLA, 4-H, football, baseball, and golf. He is a member of the National Honor Society, class officer, principal's school delegate to US Youth Senate Program, and Evangelical Free youth group. His volunteer work includes: food pantry food drives (chairman), Special Olympics, Children's Miracle Network, cancer fundraisers, various hat/glove/blanket drives, officiate youth football games, and many more. Trew helps on the family ranch and works as a groundskeeper/maintenance at the local golf course.

Trew plans to pursue an economics degree at South Dakota State University. He plans to use his degree to understand how economics impacts the agricultural industry.

SETH SHORB

Seth is the son of Bill and Edna Shorb. He is a senior at Rapid City Central High School. Seth is active in FFA, 4-H, rodeo, and shooting sports. He is a member of National Honor Society, has won several photography awards, and is an officer in several organizations.

Seth plans to attend Eastern Wyoming College and major in Ag Business. He wants to gain the knowledge he needs to continue running the family ranch as the sixth generation on that ranch.

RILEY KLUEBER

Riley is a Douglas High School senior and is the son of Edward and Mary Klueber. Riley is a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He helps the elderly in his community hang Christmas lights, has organized coat and other drives, plays basketball, among other activities.

Riley will be attending the University of Wyoming and has decided on a career in the medical field. He would also like to purchase his own land someday so that he can run his own cattle.

EMILEE PAULEY

Emilee is a senior at Wall High School. Her parents are Kelly Jo "Bunny" Bail and Bud Pauley. Emilee's school activities include: FFA, basketball, oral interpretation, and National Honor Society. She is active in FCA, FFA, and rodeo. Some of Emilee's volunteer activities include: cleaning at the rodeo grounds, Wall Country Cupboard, youth rodeo clinics, church activities, and community efforts. She also helps with line judging and clock at various sporting events at Wall High School. Emilee also works on various ranches and trains horses.

Emilee plans on attending Black Hills State University to obtain a degree in math education, while competing with the rodeo team. She would like to incorporate agriculture into her math lessons with the hope of teaching students where their food comes from and who provides that food.

DAWSON REEDY

Dawson is the son of Matt and Micky Reedy and is a senior at Philip High School where he plays football and rodeos, is a student body, class, and student council officer, and is active in FFA. He has volunteered for many community projects. Dawson works at Philip Livestock and on local ranches, along with helping on the Reedy ranch.

Dawson will be attending South Dakota State University where he will pursue a degree in Agri-Business while competing on the rodeo team. He plans on returning to the family ranch where he will work to start the process of owning his own ranch someday.

SADIE VANDER WAL

Sadie is from Brentford, S.D., and is a senior at Northwestern High School. She is the daughter of Jeff and Beth Vander Wal. Sadie is active in student council, FBLA, FFA, competition cheer and dance, band, chorus, journalism, quiz bowls, robotics, drama, piano, National Honor Society, FFA, FBLA, FCA, American Legion Junior Auxiliary, youth group, shooting sports, and 4-H.

Sadie plans to gain an animal science degree from South Dakota State University. With her degree she plans to continue with her passion for livestock reproduction research.

ASHTON VAITH

Ashton is the daughter of Dean and Jennifer Vaith. She is a senior at Menno High School. Ashton is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, church, one act play, FCA, yearbook, and FFA. Ashton volunteers with her youth group on various projects and missions and with FFA projects.

Ashton will be pursuing a degree in Agricultural Business at Mitchell Technical Institute. Following graduation she would like to return to the family farm and be involved in expanding the operation.

NATALIE LEISINGER

Natalie is from Highmore, S.D., and is a senior at Highmore-Harold High School. Her parents are Collen Harris and Matt Leisinger. Natalie's activities include: volleyball, basketball, rodeo, FFA, FCCLA, and FBLA. She is a member of National Honor Society, 4-H, and church. Natalie has helped organize and run several fund raisers and activities.

Natalie plans to attend Laramie County Community College and obtain an associate's degree in Agribusiness. After she receives her associate's degree Natalie plans on continuing her education to receive her bachelor's degree. Someday she would like to return to run the family ranch or obtain a job in an agricultural field.

–BHSS Foundation