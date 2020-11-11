BHSS Foundation Scholarship Applications Are Due Dec. 10

The Black Hills Stock Show Foundation will be accepting applications until midnight December 10, 2020 for their Category I, II, and III scholarships to be awarded to students graduating high school spring 2021. Applications must be post-marked or emailed to foundation@bhssf.com no later than midnight December 10, 2020 to be considered.

Since 1993, the inaugural year of the BHSSF Scholarship Program and the awarding of one $500 scholarship, the Program has grown to the awarding of 14 scholarships totaling $34,000 annually to students residing in South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska who are pursuing agriculture, or agricultural related and/or supporting careers.

The BHSS Foundation is truly committed to “Preserving the Legacy of the Western Way of Life and Investing in the Future.” In support of this commitment, the Foundation annually provides five (5) categories of scholarships.

Category I This Program awards six (6) $4000 scholarships, payable in two (2) increments: (freshman and sophomore years, pending requalification) to high school seniors attending accredited universities or four-year colleges.

Category Il This Program awards two (2) $2000 scholarships to high school seniors attending accredited universities or four-year colleges.

Category III This Program awards two (2) $1000 scholarships to high school seniors attending accredited technical institutes or two-year community colleges. These are the Kevin Casey Memorial Scholarships.

Categories IV & V are specific to high-school seniors participating in the South Dakota High School Regional 20X Extreme Showcase and the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

The winners of the top three scholarship categories will be presented with their awards during the

“Beef Bust” at the Black Hills Stock Show.

Guidelines and applications can be found on the BHSSF’s website (bhssf.com). Applications MUST be postmarked or emailed to foundation@bhssf.com by midnight, December 10, 2020. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

–Black Hills Stock Show Foundation