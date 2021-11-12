BHSS Foundation scholarship apps due Dec. 10

The Black Hills Stock Show Foundation will once again offer scholarships to students from South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Submission deadline is Dec. 10. Although students can mail or e-mail their application packets, e-mail is preferred.

Applications can be found on the website at https://bhssf.com/scholorship/

Recipients will be acknowledged at the Annual Beef Bust, the first Saturday of the Black Hills Stock Show, at the Central States Fairgrounds.

2021 Black Hills Stock Show Foundation scholarship award recipients. BHSSF

Courtesy photo

For many years, the BHSSF has given away $34,000 in scholarships. This year, the total amount to be awarded is $50,000, said Tif Robertson, a BHSSF Director.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to continue to support the future of agriculture and help our rural communities continue to thrive. It is always satisfying to see some of the students we have supported, move back to help their rural communities,” she said.

“We were able to give this incredible increase, due to our membership support, annual and new events that were supported by members, sponsors and donors. We can’t thank everyone enough for believing in this foundation’s mission,” said Robertson.

In addition to scholarships, the BHSSF provides funding to the Children’s Home Society to enjoy a few hours of carnival rides during the Central States Fair. They have supported local fire departments, ranchers that were affected by Atlas, Cotton Wood and Lemmon disaster fires, and they continue to support local fire departments, rural families with medical needs and much more.

The scholarship committee consists of BHSSF Board Members: Tif Robertson, Scott Shoun, Tami Ravallette, Vick Shilling, Loretta Hill and Terry Taylor. For more information email foundation@bhssf.com or call, 605-545-7865.

–Black Hills Stock Show Foundation