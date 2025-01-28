BHSS | Interns ready to learn at Rodeo Rapid City 

Four young women started their internships with Rodeo Rapid City Jan. 28.

Tatum Carey, Maria Roghair, Haley Husted and Donnae Morton are looking forward to learning more about the ins and outs of operating a six-time award-winning PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year.

Carey, a senior majoring in business management with a minor in marketing and communications with a concentration in human resources at Black Hills State University, has been involved in rodeo her whole life. Through this internship, she hopes to gain more knowledge on the rodeo business and western industry. She is looking forward to seeing the behind the scenes of rodeo and learning from some of the best in the industry.

“Certain things that I definitely want to see from them is definitely the social media side of it. I can’t wait to learn more on that. I’m taking some classes currently that are social media based,” Carey said. “And then also just the marketing realm of it because it’s so cool getting all of that marketing together and then making it come to life. I can’t wait to watch that.”

Carey is looking forward to the variety event production brings every day, as well as running social media accounts and writing press releases.

Roghair, from Isabel, South Dakota, wants to pursue a degree in event management and she views interning at Rodeo Rapid City as a good way to gain experience. After visiting with Amy Sutton, she’s looking forward to working in the office and meeting new people.

“We’ll be able to work in the office some so I’m excited to see all of that behind the scenes and then coordinating with the PRCA,” Roghair said. “The Suttons also run the Rodeo Zone and those vendors. They have a live stage where they’ll do live interviews every day. I’m excited to see that end of it and getting to network with vendors they host in there.”

Black Hills State University senior Haley Husted is in her last semester as a mass communications major. She is also pursuing minors in marketing, professional writing and graphic design.

Husted wanted to apply for the Rodeo Rapid City internship because she wanted some real world experience.

“I’m a senior and this is my last semester, and I’m kind of getting to the point where I realize they can only teach you so much in the classroom and it’s time to get some of that real world experience. I think that is something the Suttons can offer me with Rodeo Rapid City,” Husted said.

She also grew up near Harrold, South Dakota, and competed in rodeo growing up. She also competes on the college rodeo team.

Husted is looking forward to putting what she has learned in class to work in the real world. She has taken news writing, journalism graphic design classes that she looks forward to putting into practice writing press releases and creating social media content.

Morton graduated from the University of Northwestern St. Paul in December with a degree in kinesiology sports management degree and minors in coaching and marketing. From Winthrop, Minnesota, Morton served the last year as Miss Rodeo Minnesota.

After competing in the Miss Rodeo America pageant in December and finishing in the top 10, she knew she had to look at getting a “big girl job.”

“I made the top 10 but didn’t walk away with the title so I knew it was on to the next step in life and getting a big girl job and the Rodeo Rapid City internship I saw shortly after I got home from competing in Miss Rodeo America,” Morton said. “I saw that and it is exactly what I want to do with the rest of my life because I grew up in a rodeo family.”

Her dad is a PRCA steer wrestler. Morton is passionate about rodeo and looks forward to seeing the marketing side of it, content creating and seeing how the Suttons put on an award-winning rodeo.

“I love doing the social media and marketing things and interviewing people. I really like to get content that will expand to anybody because I think that’s a great way to introduce rodeo and the western way of life too people who know nothing about it through social media and just a video popping up. That’s how they learn more about rodeo,” Morton said.

These four young women will intern with Rodeo Rapid City from Jan. 28 through Feb. 8, seeing the behind the scenes work of putting on a first-class rodeo while learning valuable skills for their future careers.

Roghair applied for the internship because she loves going to Rodeo Rapid City and seeing all of the different events.

“They have a really good reputation. With that being the career path I’d like to be in, and I’ve done some event management work, I guess it just sounded like a great opportunity. Suttons have won large indoor rodeo of the year like six times so just having the opportunity to be involved in such a well-known event,” Roghair said.”