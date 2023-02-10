BHSS Limousin Show News News | 1 hr ago The BHSS Limousin Show was Feb. 3, 2023. BHSS Champion Limousin Heifer. Mill Road Cattle.BHSS Champion Limousin Heifer. Mill Road Cattle. BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle.BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle. BHSS Reserve Champion Limousin Bull. L7.BHSS Reserve Champion Limousin Bull. L7. BHSS Reserve Champion Limousin Heifer. Wulf Cattle.BHSS Reserve Champion Limousin Heifer. Wulf Cattle. News Weekly Market Update 3 min ago | Montana Farm Bureau: Members testify in hearings 5 min ago | Local cattlemen and women find success at National Western Stock Show 32 min ago | Hoffman Ranch: ‘Our Cattle Have to Work in the Real World’ 53 min ago | Supreme Row 1 hr ago | See more