 BHSS Limousin Show | TSLN.com
BHSS Limousin Show

The BHSS Limousin Show was Feb. 3, 2023.

BHSS Champion Limousin Heifer. Mill Road Cattle.
BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle.
BHSS Reserve Champion Limousin Bull. L7.
BHSS Reserve Champion Limousin Heifer. Wulf Cattle.
