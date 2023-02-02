 BHSS: Lloyd Rypkema Memorial colt goes to Trey Tetrault | TSLN.com
BHSS: Lloyd Rypkema Memorial colt goes to Trey Tetrault

Trey Tetrault (center), a Junior at Kadoka High School, was presented with a 2022 Bay Roan Colt for the 2023 Lloyd Rypkema Memorial Quarter Horse Award. The presentation was made prior to the Saturday sale by members of both the Rypkema and Open Box Rafter Ranch Families. Larry Larson | Courtesy photo
