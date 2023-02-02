BHSS: Lloyd Rypkema Memorial colt goes to Trey Tetrault News News | just now Trey Tetrault (center), a Junior at Kadoka High School, was presented with a 2022 Bay Roan Colt for the 2023 Lloyd Rypkema Memorial Quarter Horse Award. The presentation was made prior to the Saturday sale by members of both the Rypkema and Open Box Rafter Ranch Families. Larry Larson | Courtesy photoRYPKEMA-COLT-AWARD Horse & Rodeo BHSS: Lloyd Rypkema Memorial colt goes to Trey Tetrault just now | Montana: Department of Livestock Recommends Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County 3 hrs ago | South Dakota’s Chance Schott wins Extreme Bulls event at Rodeo Rapid City 4 hrs ago | Brooks wins Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match 4 hrs ago | Wyoming’s Tanner Butner sets arena record in Ft. Worth with 94 point ride 14 hrs ago | See more