BHSS® Sheep Day set Feb. 1

Black Hills Stock Show Sheep Day will be held Feb. 1, 2018 at the Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City, South Dakota (915 Centre St).

"The goal of Sheep Day is to provide a total sheep industry experience for all attendees, whether or not they are sheep producers," said David Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist. "There is a long tradition of sheep production among ranchers in this region and a lot of the sheep industry's infrastructure can be found in these states."

SDSU Extension is cooperating with the Black Hills Stock Show and sheep industry partners to provide education demonstrations and activities that will interest the producer and public alike.

Ollila went on to explain that the Northern Plains' states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska make up 20 percent of all sheep raised in the United States. This includes: Sheep producers themselves, professional sheep shearers, sheep dog trainers, wool warehouses, livestock auctions marketing lamb, feedlots and some small wool mills and lamb harvesting plants.

Sheep Day Activities

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. National Sheep Shearing Championships

To enter the National Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships contact Leann Brimmer, 406-767-5312

or wool-worm@hotmail.com.

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. North American Sheep Dog Trials

To enter the North American Sheep Dog Trials contact Duane Hofer, 605-390-7752 or HoferFireStuff@hotmail.com.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. National Wool Handlers Championships 6:30 p.m. BHSS Sheep Teepeeing Contest

To enter the BHSS Sheep Teepeeing Event contact John Kaiser, Black Hills Stock Show Event Manager, 605-484-4797 or email john@blackhillsstockshow.com.

6:30 p.m. A trained sheep dog will be auctioned with proceeds going to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Additional demonstrations throughout the day include:

• Demonstration of the Optical Fiber Diameter Analysis Technology (OFDA) and its applications within the Wool Industry – presented by Amanda Long, North Dakota State University.

• Presentations on the importance of classing wool to ensure a uniform and marketable wool clip – presented by Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

• Presentations on the value of wool as a textile fiber – presented by Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

• Presentations on the steps to producing a high valued wool clip – presented by Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

• Spinner's Circle providing lessons on hand spinning

• Demonstrations of wool combing machines

• Three lamb entrées will be on the concessionaire's menu at the Kjerstad Event Center

• Numerous sheep industry related booths

• Retailers promoting and selling wool and lamb products will be on hand.

• Shawls created by the Spinner's Circle will be donated to Black Hills Hospice.

If you are interested in participating in any of the events or hosting a booth, contact John Kaiser, Black Hills Stock Show Event Manager at 605-484-4797 or email: john@blackhillsstockshow.com.

For more information on educational programs, contact Dave Ollila, 605-394-1722 or david.ollila@sdstate.edu.

SDSU Extension Contact:

David Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

david.ollila@sdstate.edu

http://igrow.org/about/authors/dave-ollila/

–SDSU Extension