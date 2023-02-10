 BHSS Shorthorn Show | TSLN.com
BHSS Shorthorn Show

The Black Hills Stock Show Shorthorn Show was Feb. 1, 2023.

BHSS Reserve Champion Shorthorn Bull. Katie West.
BHSS Champion Shorthorn Bull. Vogel Shorthorn Farms.
BHSS Champion Shorthorn Heifer. Vogel Shorthorn Farms.
BHSS Reserve Champion Shorthorn heifer. Osterman Shorthorns.
