BHSS Stockmen’s Banquet and Ball honorees

The Black Hills Stock Show Stockman's Banquet and Ball will honor the accomplishments of four individuals at the annual event on Saturday, January 26.

The Stockman's Banquet and Ball has a tradition of honoring those who have excelled in the agricultural industry as Stockmen and Agri-Business people. A special "Hall of Fame" distinction is awarded to an individual who has been influential in the growth and support of the Black Hills Stock Show®.

Honorees for 2019 are as following,

Stockman of the Year:

Peterson L7 Bar Limousin

Agri-Business Person of the Year:

KBHB Radio

Horse Person of the Year:

Larry Larson

Silver Spur "Hall of Fame":

Monte Lucas

The Stockman's Banquet and Ball will be held at the Best Western Ramkota starting at 6 pm with a social and banquet to begin at 7 pm. The event will feature a banquet, youth scholarship auction, and live music along with presentations of the four honorees.

Layla With Twenty One 20 will rock the night after the banquet.

–Black Hills Stock Show