BHSU rodeo team wins home rodeo

SPEARFISH, S.D. – After back-to-back fifth place finishes to start the spring, the Black Hills State women’s rodeo team is back in the win column with their fifth rodeo title of the year as they took home the victory at the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede. BHSU totaled 270 points at Seven Down Arenas to maintain their lead in the Great Plains Region entering the final weekend of competition, thanks to three individual titles. Among the winners the Haley Husted hot streak in goat tying continued when she earned her second win in the event of the year, Adeline Norstegaard captured her first collegiate event win as she clocked the top time in barrel racing, and Emma Ohm earned her second all-around title of the year as she placed in breakaway roping and team roping. Among the leaders on the men’s side, Jess Harper continued a strong season in team roping with Colton Zubach of Dickinson State University, notching their fourth top-5 finish of the year in the event.

HOW IT HAPPENED – MEN’S RODEO

Terran Talsma was able to punch a ticket to the Saturday night short go finals in steer wrestling, clocking a time of 6.7 seconds for the eighth-fastest time of the long go. He was unable to post a time on the short go.

Jess Harper once again paired up with Colton Zubach of Dickinson State University and they proved why they are among the top in the Great Plains Region in the team roping event. One of only two teams to record a pair of clean catches, the duo posted the third-fastest time in the long go at 7.6 seconds and backed it up with the second-fastest short go time of 8.6 seconds. They earned a total of 140 points with a two go around time of 16.2 seconds, which looks to have the team jump back into the top-3 of the respective header and heeler regional rankings.

Talsma paired up with Briley Anderson in the team roping event as they recorded a ninth place finish. With a clean catch and a time of 10.3 seconds in the long go they punched their ticket to the short go finals on Saturday night, however, in the short go the lasso from Anderson heading the pair wouldn’t stay secured around the horns of the steer and they were unable to post a time.

TEAM STANDINGS – MEN’S RODEO

Team Points 1. Mid-Plains Community College 1,355 2. Bismarck State College 515 3. Iowa Central Community College 375 4. South Dakota State University 290 T-5. Black Hills State University 140 T-5. Dickinson State University 140 7. Southeast Community College 80 8. Mitchell Technical College 75 T-9. Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture 65 T-9. University of Nebraska-Lincoln 65

Adeline Norstegaard rounds a barrel. Jaydn Anderson | Courtesy photo image-27

HOW IT HAPPENED – WOMEN’S RODEO

The race for the Great Plains Region title in goat tying only got tighter this weekend in Spearfish as the hot streak for Haley Husted continued, clinching her fourth consecutive top-3 finish in the event and second consecutive title dating back to the fall finale. Husted came away from the long go in second place with a time of 6.7 seconds, but she was the lone cowgirl to clock a sub-7 second time in the short go at 6.9 seconds to earn the win with a time of 13.6 seconds on two go arounds. With 170 points this weekend she has found her way into the top-3 entering the final weekend of the regular season and is now just 18.5 points away from first place in the Great Plains standings.

Entering the weekend as the No. 10 cowgirl in the region in goat tying, Capri Cammack earned her second top-3 finish of the spring and the third of the season as she posted a time of 15.2 seconds on two go arounds. To get to her two go around time, she recorded the third-fastest time of the long go at 6.8 seconds and the fifth-fastest time of the short go at 8.4 seconds to earn 90 points towards her season total.

Cashae McGee will remain in the hunt for one of the top-3 final spots in the regional goat tying standings, as she was one of three BHSU athletes to finish within the top-4 at the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede this weekend. She clocked a two go around time of 15.3 seconds as she tallied a 7.4 second time on the long go and a 7.9 second time on the short go for 70 points at Seven Down Arenas.

Rounding out the quartet of goat tyers for the Green & Gold within the top-7 of the event this weekend was Raylee Fagerhaug, who clocked a time of 15.7 seconds on two go arounds. She tallied times of 7.5 seconds on the long go and 8.2 seconds on the short go, earning 30 points towards her season total that allowed her to jump within the top-5 of the regional standings.

Emma Ohm, the No. 2 breakaway roper in the nation and the top in the Great Plains Region, came away from the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede with a third place finish in the event. She extended her lead atop the region as she gained 80 points with a time of 6.1 seconds on two go arounds. She was one of four cowgirls tied for the fourth-fastest time in the long go and then jumped up one spot to third overall with a time of 3.3 seconds on the short go.

None of the top-5 and only three of the top-10 in the region in barrel racing would advance to the short go, opening the door for the individuals on the outside looking in to make some noise in Spearfish on Saturday night. Securing her first event win of her collegiate career, freshman Adeline Norstegaard earned a total of 160 points with a time of 28.37 seconds on two go arounds, 4.25 seconds faster than second place. She posted the second-fastest time of the long go round at 14.09 seconds and backed it up with the fastest time of the short go at 14.28 seconds.

Helping Black Hills State to a 1-2 finish in barrel racing was Jayda Reinert, the No. 10 cowgirl in the event in the region. With a blazing fast time of 13.89 seconds, she held the fastest time by 0.2 seconds following the long go, but a tipped third barrel caused a five second addition and brought her short go time to 18.72, which was still fourth-fastest of the round. She earned a total of 120 points this weekend and looks to be on the move up the standings entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Another cowgirl who entered the weekend unranked in the region, but showed up big on the bright stage of the Yellow Jackets home rodeo was Capri Cammack who notched a seventh place finish in barrel racing. She posted the fourth-fastest time of the long go with a quick 14.11 second run in the long go, but along with numerous other in the event she had the misfortune of seeing the first and third barrels fall on her short go run for a time of 23.92 seconds. Her total time for the weekend was a 38.03 which helped her secure 30 points.

Ohm and Koy McAllister of Mid-Plains Community College were once again within the top-10 of the team roping competition, and earned their highest finish of the season with a third place time of 21.5 seconds on two go arounds for 110 points. With a clean catch on the long go they clocked a time of 8.6 seconds, but on the short go Ohm was able to lasso the horns of the steer while McAllister was only able to get secure one of the back legs for a time of 12.9 seconds.

Talsma paired up with Briley Anderson in the team roping event as they recorded a ninth place finish. With a clean catch and a time of 10.3 seconds in the long go they punched their ticket to the short go finals on Saturday night, however, in the short go the lasso from Anderson heading the pair wouldn’t stay secured around the horns of the steer as they were unable to post a time.

Totaling 190 points this weekend at Seven Down Arenas, Ohm snagged her second all-around title of the year. Competing in a pair of events she earned 110 points by way of team roping and 80 as part of breakaway roping.

Also competing in the all-around competition, Cammack earned her first top-3 finish of the season with 120 points on the weekend. Her third place finish came as she posted 90 points in goat tying and 30 in barrel racing.

TEAM STANDINGS – WOMEN’S RODEO

Team Points 1. Black Hills State University 270 2. Mitchell Technical College 235 3. Mitchell Technical College 170 4. Bismarck State College 165 5. Iowa Central Community College 150 6. Mid-Plains Community College 30

UP NEXT

The 2024-25 regular season for the Black Hills State men’s and women’s rodeo teams will come to a close next weekend as they travel to the Cornhusker College Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska. Competition is slated for Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, at the Sandhills Global Event Center.

–BHSU Rodeo