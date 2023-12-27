Biden administration prohibits Russian fish, seafood

The Biden administration today banned imports of Russian “fish, seafood and preparations thereof” even if they have been processed in other countries.The ban is part of a larger effort to “to further strengthen the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s tools to disrupt and degrade Russia’s war machine,” Treasury said in a news release.Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen released the following statement on the new tools to disrupt Russia’s war effort:”The United States and our global coalition have put in place historic sanctions and export controls that have severely restricted Russia’s ability to equip its military to wage its brutal and unjustified war against Ukraine. Over nearly two years, our sanctions have significantly weakened the Russian economy and undermined the Kremlin’s war effort.”Today we are taking steps to level new and powerful tools against Russia’s war machine. As a result of our restrictions, Russia has increasingly shifted certain trade and financial flows through third countries to evade sanctions and continue its procurement of critical items for their wartime production.””The news release contains links to all the actions the administration is taking.

–The Hagstrom Report