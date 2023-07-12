Biden administration releases greenhouse gas strategy 

The report can be found at https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Draft-Federal-Ag-and-Forest-MMRV-Strategy.pdf



Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ali Zaidi, the White House national climate adviser, who briefed reporters on the strategy on Tuesday, spoke about the strategy Wednesday at the Universal Food Forum hosted by Michigan State University and sponsored by CropLife and other groups.The Environmental Working Group issued a statement praising the effort.Scott Faber, EWG senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement, “Agriculture accounts for a large – and growing – share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. We need to increase our investment and make the right investments in stewardship practices that reduce nitrous oxide and methane emissions, or agriculture will soon become the nation’s leading source of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Today’s announcement will help the USDA and farmers make better decisions about which practices work and which do not.

“For too long, we have squandered USDA conservation funds on practices that do not reduce emissions – and even those that increase greenhouse gas emissions. EWG’s groundbreaking analysis has shown most USDA conservation spending is doing far too little to reduce emissions.

“Today’s announcement is an important step in the right direction. But the USDA should not wait to make climate change a top priority for programs like Conservation Stewardship Program and Conservation Reserve Program.”

